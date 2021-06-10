Zero food wastage: Ultimate hack to use leftover pickle masala

Try this tasty onion pickle which also makes use of leftover oil and masala. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Instagram)

It would not be wrong to say that achaar or pickle is the perfect accompaniment to all meals. The tantalising flavours of pickles make it an excellent combination with various foods. However, once the pickle gets over, a lot of us wonder what to do with the leftover oil and masala. While many people tend to use it to make paranthas or chaat items, another way to refurbish it quickly is to make small onion achaar.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared in detail about the ‘zero food wastage‘ culture that India has.

“Indian traditions have practiced ‘zero food wastage’ long before it got cool to do so. Achaar is a must in every Indian household and the oil and the masala, you must have noticed, is always left behind even after the pickled pieces are over. Now that is one hell of a solution or a medium that allows for lacto-fermentation, and makes your pickles the storehouse of nutrients that they are. But then you can’t just eat the oil and masala left behind, can you? Enter the wisdom of Indian grandmoms and all is well in the world,” she mentioned.

What can you do?

Diwekar shared that as per her mother’s cousin mother-in-law, one can put small white onions in the leftover pickle masala and brew them in the sun for a few days.

This makes for a tasty new onion pickle that can be had with your regular meals!

What do you do with your leftover oil and masala?

