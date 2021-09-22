Say goodbye to hunger pangs with this filling and healthy recipe

A healthy breakfast is the perfect way to kick-start the day. So, if you have been looking for something filling that is not only delicious but will also help you keep unwanted hunger pangs at bay, it is time to make a switch to whole foods that are nutritious and also keep you fuller for longer. One such whole grain is ragi.

According to nutritionist Pooja Bohra, ragi is jam-packed with healthy nutrients such as calcium, proteins, iron, and vitamins which are highly beneficial for our overall health and also help avoid unnecessary cravings.

She lists some of the benefits in an Instagram post.

*Ragi is indeed a complete food that works wonders for our overall health and well being.

*Ragi is also rich in dietary fibre as compared to other grains.

*Ragi not just helps in losing weight but is a natural plant source remedy that helps to keep the bones strong and healthy.

*Ragi is beneficial for all age groups. It promotes the development of bones in growing children, maintains bone health in adults, and prevents bone erosion in older people.

Here’s a simple recipe you can try for a yummy, filling, and healthy breakfast.

Ragi Vegetable Roti

Ingredients

1 cup – Ragi flour

1 – Green chillies

Vegetables of choice like onion, carrot, cauliflower, spinach

Salt

Red chilli powder

Water

Method

In a bowl, add ragi flour, chopped vegetables, red chilli powder, water and salt.

Grease the tawa with ghee.

Add the batter. Spread with your hands.

Cover and cook.

Enjoy with green chutney.

Would you try this easy recipe?

