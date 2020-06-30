Enjoy the flavours of this easy, delicious dip

Here’s a simple dip to make tea time more interesting! (Source: Rashi Chowdhary/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s a simple dip to make tea time more interesting! (Source: Rashi Chowdhary/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Dips are the perfect accompaniment to your snacks. And it is best to make them using seasonal ingredients to increase the health quotient. So, if you are in the mood for a fresh and spicy dip today, you are at the right place. Make this easy Middle Eastern dip with a dash of spices for a delectable snack time.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shared this easy dip called Muhammara or Roasted Red Pepper Dip.

This is what she said: “This is my favorite middle eastern dish: Muhammara! This dip will be a perfect healthy snack on the go. You can have it with fresh vegetables or as a flavourful spread on sandwiches (sourdough or clean gluten-free bread, of course). You can even have it as a side dish along with grass fed meat, free range chicken or fish.”

Ingredients

3 – Roasted red bell peppers

½ cup – Walnuts, toasted and chopped fine

¼ cup – Sourdough or gluten-free breadcrumbs

2 – Garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp – Pomegranate molasses

1 tbsp – Fresh lemon juice

½ tsp – Red chilli pepper flakes

½ tsp – Ground cumin

A bit of olive oil

Salt to taste

Method

*Combine red peppers, walnuts, bread crumbs, garlic, pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, red chilli pepper flakes and cumin in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.

*With the machine running, slowly pour in some olive oil. Purée until smooth. Season with salt, parsley etc.

*In case you don’t have pomegranate molasses, you can use pomegranate juice, which has been reduced to a syrup.

How to make pomegranate juice syrup

*Bring ⅔ cup pomegranate juice to a boil; reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, until juice is reduced to about three tablespoons.

*This should take about 5-6 minutes. Cool down the syrup before mixing with other ingredients.

Are you trying it out today?

