No oven? You can still make your favourite cheesecake

Bake cheesecake at the comfort of your home. (Photo: Getty) Bake cheesecake at the comfort of your home. (Photo: Getty)

Cheesecake lovers, its time to stop craving for your favourite dessert and get down to actually making it. How, you wonder? Worry not, as we present a simple recipe that does not demand much. What more, you do not even need an oven.

Ingredients

15 g – Finely ground graham crackers

220 g – Cream cheese

4 tbsp – Unsalted butter

1/2 cup – Heavy cream (make sure it is chilled)

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

Fresh fruits cut into small slices

1/3 cup – S ugar

Steps

*Grease your cake tin with butter and place parchment paper. Keep it aside.

*In a bowl, mix the finely ground graham crackers with unsalted butter and transfer it to the cake tin. Spread it evenly and ensure it is firm by pressing with a spatula.

*Refrigerate the cake tin for 30 minutes so that the base of the cheesecake is firm and set.

*Meanwhile, whisk cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl until it becomes smooth.

*Slowly, add lemon juice. Keep whisking until a stiff peak forms.

*Now it is time to spread the cream cheese filling evenly over the crust. Refrigerate it overnight.

Next day, cut slices of fresh fruits and garnish your cheesecake with it and indulge!

