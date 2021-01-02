Yummy dessert recipe: Make no-bake caramel brownies over the New Year weekend

2020 had been rough on all of us but we are all looking at 2021 with renewed hope. There is nothing better than starting the first weekend of the new year 2021 on a sweet note. What better than indulging in decadent and fudgy brownies which are super easy to bake? This easy recipe by baker and YouTuber Shivesh Bhatia will leave you wanting for more. Take a look at more below.

Ingredients needed

For the caramel

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup warm fresh cream

6 tbsp butter

1 tsp vanilla essence

For the fudge

400gms condensed milk

4 tbsp melted butter

2 cups of 70 per cent dark chocolate

Steps to follow

Begin by making the caramel. Set a flat pan on low-medium heat and add 2/3 granulated sugar along with 1/4th cup of water. Cook this until the sugar melts and begins turning golden. Don’t stir this because you will end up crystalising it.

Swirly it slowly when it becomes slightly golden in the middle until the colour spreads and add half a cup of fresh warm cream. Now give it a good mix, add 6 tablespoons of butter and let it cook for the next 10 minutes. Your caramel sauce is ready — set it aside to allow it to cool.

Use 70 per cent dark chocolate for brownies and now roughly chop them and melt it in the microwave. Now add 400 grams of sweetened condensed milk.

Finally add 4 tablespoons of melted butter and stir it nicely. Transfer it into a 4X4 pan covered with parchment paper. Pour the fudge mixture and add dollops of caramel brownie but, if you think it has hardened — then microwave it for 30 seconds.

Add it on top of the fudge mixture and using a wooden skewer make little swirls. Sprinkle some sea salt. Now put it in the fridge for 3-4 hours. Later, cut it in little square pieces and serve.

Here are other chocolate recipes that you can gorge on!

