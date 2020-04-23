In the mood for some yummy bedmi? Try this easy recipe

Enjoy the sumptuous bedmi recipe. (Source: Saransh Goila/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Enjoy the sumptuous bedmi recipe. (Source: Saransh Goila/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

It is always a good idea to revisit childhood memories through food. And what better time than now to try out old favourites? That’s exactly what renowned chef Saransh Goila did recently. He shared a tidbit from his growing up days and showed us how to make the evergreen aloo with bedmi.

Sharing the recipe on Instagram, the chef wrote, “A recipe straight from my childhood and Buniya community for you. It is very similar to lots of UP style aloo. I’m pretty sure you’ll have all the ingredients for this in your kitchen and it uses leftover boiled potatoes in my fridge and lots of urad dal from my cabinet!

Follow Indian Express Covid-19 tracker for latest updates

Here’s the recipe of Buniya wale aloo with some bedmi

For Buniya wale aloo

Ingredients

4 – Potatoes, boiled

1/2l – Water

2tsp – Salt

1/2tsp – Turmeric

1tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2tsp – Garam masala

2tsp – Fenugreek seeds (soaked in water for two hours) or opt for coriander seeds if you don’t have fenugreek seeds.

1tbsp – Maida/flour

2tbsp – Ghee

1tsp – Cumin seeds

1tsp – Fennel seeds

1 inch – Ginger

2 – Green chillies

2 – Red chillies

1/4tsp – Asafoetida

Black salt to taste

1tsp – Amchur powder

1tbsp – Sugar

Few coriander leaves

Method

*Boil the potatoes in cooker. Turn off the flame after three whistles.

*Once they cool down a bit, remove the peels and mash them.

*In a pan, put the mashed potatoes. Pour in half litre water. Put salt and bring to a boil. Now add turmeric, chilli powder and garam masala. Give it a good mix. Add soaked fenugreek seeds.

*Take a small bowl. Add maida and water and mix. Put the mixture in the potato pan. Cook it for 10-12 minutes on medium flame.

*Take a tadka pan. Add ghee. Once hot, add in cumin seeds, fennel seeds, ginger, green chillies, red chillies and heeng. Put the tadka in the potato mixture. Cook it for five minutes. Add in black salt, amchur powder and sugar. Cook it for five minutes and keep the Buniya wale aloo in a bowl.

*Garnish it with a few chopped coriander leaves.

For bedmi

Ingredients

3/4 cup – Urad dal, soaked for two hours.

1 inch- Ginger, chopped

1 – Green chilly, chopped

1tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2tsp – Coriander powder

Salt to taste

1/4tsp – Garam masala

1/2tsp – Fennel seeds

1tbsp – Water

For dough

2 cups – Atta

1/2 cup – Sooji

Salt to taste

2tsp – Oil

1/4cup – Lukewarm water

Method

*Grind soaked urad dal with ginger, green chilly, salt to taste, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala and fennel seeds with water. The consistency should be coarse.

*For the dough, take atta and sooji. Add in salt. Put the urad dal mixture in the atta. Pour oil. Mix with lukewarm water. The dough should be stiff. Rest the dough for 30 minutes.

*After 30 minutes, take a small portion and make a small dough ball and roll it out using a rolling pin.

*Take a wok. Add oil for frying. Check if the oil is hot enough. Ensure it fluffs up. Keep it on a tissue or absorbent paper. Serve hot with Buniya aloo.

Enjoy!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd