Your protein-rich diet could be making you gassy: Here’s what may be causing it

Consuming very high amounts of protein can sometimes lead to gas and bloating (Ai generated image)

Protein has become the nutrient everyone seems to be paying attention to. From adding eggs to breakfast and dal to lunch to reaching for a protein shake after a workout, it can be easy to end up eating considerably more protein than you’re used to.

But if your high-protein diet has also brought along an uncomfortable side effect—gas, bloating, or a constantly rumbling stomach—you may wonder whether the two are connected.

The answer is: they can be. Consuming very high amounts of protein may sometimes cause gas and bloating, particularly when you increase your intake suddenly.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.