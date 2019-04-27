You will fall in love with these healthy summer salad recipes

Summers not only takes a toll on our skin and health, it also affects the appetite. Loss of appetite is a common thing during summers, which is why it is essential to eat a healthy diet which comprises of lots of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Advertising

These salad recipes by Chef Ashish Singh of Cafe Delhi Heights are delicious and absolutely healthy! We are sure you will love them.

Maftoul Salad

Ingredients:

50g – Pomegranate seed

40g – Black olive

40g – Capsicum green diced

40g – Capsicum red diced

40g – Capsicum yellow diced

20g – Feta cheese

30g – Cous cous blanched

60g – Cucumber diced

40g – Green olive

30g – Lemon juice

100g – Iceberg lettuce

30ml – Olive oil

15g – Onion green chopped

30g – Blanched quinoa

30g – Rocket leaves

Salt (to taste)

30g – Sundried tomatoes

20g – Raisins

60g – Tomato red

60g – Onion

For Dressing:

Advertising

Whisk together pomegranate juice, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and black pepper until it achieves a thick consistency.

Method:

*Wash and cut all the vegetables and put them in a salad bowl and combine them.

*Add the dressing, salt and pepper.

*Mix it well.

*Serve Cold.

Greek Salad

Ingredients:

1- Red onion (diced)

6- Black olive

6 – Green olive

40g – Red bell pepper diced

40g – Cucumber (diced)

10g – Crumbled feta cheese

40g – Tomato (diced)

15ml – Lemon juice

Salt to taste

3g – Pepper

5g – Finely chopped garlic

10ml – Olive Oil

5g – Oregano

Method:

*Wash and clean all the vegetables and cut them into dices.

*Take a bowl, add salt and pepper, lemon juice, garlic, olive and oregano and whisk them well.

*Add the diced vegetables into it and serve in a bowl.

*Sprinkle feta cheese on top.

Panzanella Salad

Ingredients:

3g – Crushed black pepper

5g – Finely chopped garlic

3g – Finely chopped basil

50g – Zucchini green (diced)

50g – Zucchini yellow (diced)

30g – Capsicum green (diced)

30g – Red bell pepper (diced)

30g – Yellow bell pepper (diced)

30g – Carrot (diced)

40g – Broccoli

30g – Beans

1- Olive focaccia bread

15ml – Olive oil

3g – Oregano herb

10ml – Lemon juice

Salt to taste

4g – Iceberg lettuce

20g – Parmesan cheese

Method:

*Wash all the vegetables and cut them into dices.

*Cut focaccia bread into cubes and oven roast it.

*Take a pan, add olive oil and heat it.

*Add garlic into heated oil and sauté it until golden brown.

*Add all the vegetables and toss it on high flame.

*Season it with lemon juice and salt and pepper.

*Sprinkle oregano herb and Parmesan cheese.

*Take a salad bowl, make a bed of iceberg lettuce.

*Put warm tossed vegetables.

*Serve hot.