You can enjoy chocolate truffle with just two ingredients; check out the recipe

This easy recipe is super yummy to gorge on! (Photo: Getty) This easy recipe is super yummy to gorge on! (Photo: Getty)

Staying at home is making us miss our favourite desserts, and people with a sweet tooth will surely feel the pain. On the flip side, however, we are also discovering our love for cooking. And while we are at, if you are looking to make some delicious chocolate truffles that — it is believed — were first made sometime around 1895, you are in just the place. Do you know what’s the best part? To make this, you only require two easily-available ingredients.

Ingredients

Cocoa powder

A can of sweetened condensed milk

Steps

*In a thick pan set on medium flame, pour a can of sweetened condensed milk. Allow it boil a little and once you start seeing the bubbles while the consistency is slightly thin, pour it in a bowl.

*To the sweetened condensed milk, sieve and add 1/2 cup of cocoa powder and fold the mixture. Add it more so that you achieve a fudgy consistency.

*Next, in a glass container cover it with cellophane sheet and dust some cocoa powder. Pour the mixture and then tap it a little so that it sets properly, and allow it to cool down and settle in the refrigerator for two hours.

*Once done, dip a sharp knife into hot water and cut square pieces. Take each piece and mold it into a square form by softening out the edges with slight pressure. Dust some cocoa powder on top and dive right in!

