Yograj Singh recalls son Yuvraj’s diet in his initial days: ’24-egg omelette’

Former cricketer Yograj Singh recalled his son Yuvraj Singh’s diet during his early cricketing days. “When Yuvraj was playing, he was so powerful and so huge. He was on one side, and the entire team was on another. He used to hit the ball the way he was…he had power…he used to eat a 24-egg omelette. Why? Because he was training like that. Main is the diet in the body. 90 per cent of the diet is what works,” he told QUA Nutrition.

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