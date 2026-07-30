Yograj Singh recalls son Yuvraj’s diet in his initial days: ’24-egg omelette’

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Former cricketer Yograj Singh recalled his son Yuvraj Singh’s diet during his early cricketing days. “When Yuvraj was playing, he was so powerful and so huge. He was on one side, and the entire team was on another. He used to hit the ball the way he was…he had power…he used to eat a 24-egg omelette. Why? Because he was training like that. Main is the diet in the body. 90 per cent of the diet is what works,” he told QUA Nutrition.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue, we asked an expert.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said that it highlighted an important principle in sports nutrition: young athletes require adequate nourishment to support performance, growth, and recovery rather than restrictive dieting.
From a clinical nutrition perspective, a developing athlete’s diet should be centred around high-quality carbohydrates, lean protein, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Carbohydrates serve as the primary fuel for training and matches, while protein supports muscle repair, recovery, and adaptation after intense physical activity,” said Goyal.
Goyal noted how in sports training, nutrition should focus on building a strong foundation rather than on achieving a particular physique. “Inadequate calorie intake or unnecessary dietary restrictions can affect energy levels, recovery, immunity, and even long-term athletic performance,” said Goyal.
Hydration is another key component that is often underestimated. “Even mild dehydration can reduce endurance, concentration, reaction time, and overall performance on the field. Young athletes also have increased requirements for calcium, vitamin D, iron, and other micronutrients to support bone health and physical development,” said Goyal.
Another important aspect of sports nutrition is consistency. “Eating balanced meals at regular intervals, including pre- and post-workout nutrition, helps replenish glycogen stores and promotes muscle recovery. There is rarely one magic food behind elite performance—success usually comes from disciplined eating habits maintained over years,” said Goyal.
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What Yograj Singh’s recollection reminds us is that sporting excellence is built not only through rigorous training but also through years of appropriate nutrition, recovery, and discipline.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.