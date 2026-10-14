Yograj Singh once ate ’20 rotis, 20 omelettes’: Why he now follows OMAD

Retired cricketer Yograj Singh, 68, recently spoke about his diet and how it has changed over the years. “There was a time when my father used to say, ‘take him to a doctor. He eats so much. He is hungry every two hours. He just ate 20 rotis, 20 omelettes…who have we birthed?’ I used to exercise, work out, ride horses, etc. We thought we were the best in the world. Gradually, things changed. Now, I eat one meal a day. I eat once in 24 hours,” Yograj, who is former cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father, told Shallu Nisha Podcast on YouTube.

“I keep my stomach empty because the metabolism that I have now has reduced. Now, I am vegetarian. No chapati. No rice. I eat dal (vegetables)…this is my diet. As age increases, diet should be reduced. When your stomach is empty for more than 16 hours, you will never fall ill. I can give it in writing. The more you fast, the more you remain fit.”