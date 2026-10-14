Yograj Singh once ate ’20 rotis, 20 omelettes’: Why he now follows OMAD

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Retired cricketer Yograj Singh, 68, recently spoke about his diet and how it has changed over the years. “There was a time when my father used to say, ‘take him to a doctor. He eats so much. He is hungry every two hours. He just ate 20 rotis, 20 omelettes…who have we birthed?’ I used to exercise, work out, ride horses, etc. We thought we were the best in the world. Gradually, things changed. Now, I eat one meal a day. I eat once in 24 hours,” Yograj, who is former cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father, told Shallu Nisha Podcast on YouTube.
“I keep my stomach empty because the metabolism that I have now has reduced. Now, I am vegetarian. No chapati. No rice. I eat dal (vegetables)…this is my diet. As age increases, diet should be reduced. When your stomach is empty for more than 16 hours, you will never fall ill. I can give it in writing. The more you fast, the more you remain fit.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal noted that one meal a day or OMAD is a form of time-restricted eating in which a person consumes most or all of their daily calories within a single meal or a very short eating window. “While intermittent fasting can be useful for some people, eating only once a day is not automatically healthier or better for weight loss,” remarked Goyal.
One reason OMAD may help some people lose weight is simply that restricting the eating window can reduce overall calorie intake. “However, the quality and nutritional adequacy of that one meal become extremely important. Trying to fit sufficient protein, fibre, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats and essential micronutrients into one meal can be challenging,” contended Goyal.
There is also a difference between feeling hungry less often and meeting the body’s nutritional requirements. “Hunger is influenced by meal composition, sleep, physical activity, stress, and even eating habits. A person who previously snacked frequently may initially experience strong hunger when switching to a restrictive eating pattern, but hunger can change as the body adapts.”
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Goyal told indianexpress.com that for physically active individuals, older adults, people with diabetes, those taking certain medications, or anyone with specific medical conditions, prolonged fasting may not be appropriate without professional guidance. “It can also make it harder to distribute protein adequately across the day, which is particularly relevant for maintaining muscle mass.”
Importantly, OMAD is not necessary for fat loss. A sustainable calorie deficit can be achieved through two or three balanced meals, depending on an individual’s preferences and lifestyle.
“Fasting is a tool, not a magic formula. The best diet is one that is nutritionally adequate, sustainable and suited to the individual,” stressed Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.