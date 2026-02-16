Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: ‘Aaryamann drinks coffee’

Yogita Bihani, 30, recently opened up about her morning routine, saying she likes to do two things in the morning, unlike her fiancé, Aaryamann Sethi, who prefers to start his morning with black coffee. “I do two things in the morning. I soak saunf (fennel seeds), jeera (cumin seeds), and methi (fenugreek seeds) overnight, then strain and drink the water in the morning. I take a spoon of ghee with lukewarm water. That is my routine every day — no matter 75 or not. He (Aary) drinks coffee,” shared Vadh 2 actor.

Aaryamann, on his YouTube vlog, added that their “75 Hard Challenge is going on without any routine.” “Whenever we get time, we eat, work out, or meditate,” he said.

“Every day is different. You cannot set a routine,” Yogita said.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said soaking these seeds allows their natural properties to leach into the water. “When consumed in the morning, it gently activates digestion and helps the body shift from rest mode to active mode. Many people report feeling lighter, less bloated, and more comfortable throughout the day when this becomes a regular habit,” said Sheikh.

Why is ghee taken with lukewarm water?

According to Sheikh, a small amount of ghee can help ease bowel movement and support gut lubrication, especially for those who wake up feeling stiff or constipated. “Lukewarm water helps the body absorb it smoothly. The benefit lies in moderation, just a spoon is enough,” said Sheikh.

Does age affect whether such routines work?

Age is less important than consistency. “Simple food-based habits often work across age groups when followed daily. The body responds more to regularity than to how young or old someone is,” said Sheikh.

Is starting the day with coffee a bad idea?

Not necessarily, affirmed Sheikh. “Coffee can boost alertness and mood for many people. However, on an empty stomach, it may cause acid reflux or discomfort for some people. It works best when aligned with an individual’s digestion and tolerance,” said Sheikh.

What to note?

No routine is universal. These practices work best when they suit a person’s lifestyle, digestion and comfort. Listening to the body’s response is far more important than copying trends. “Whether it’s traditional seed water or a cup of coffee, the best routine is one that feels sustainable, balanced and easy to follow every day,” said Sheikh.

