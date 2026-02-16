Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: ‘Aaryamann drinks coffee’

Simple food-based habits often work across age groups when followed daily

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 12:26 PM IST
Yogita AaryamannYogita Bihani and Aaryamann Sethi's morning routine (Photo: Yogita Bihani/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Yogita Bihani, 30, recently opened up about her morning routine, saying she likes to do two things in the morning, unlike her fiancé, Aaryamann Sethi, who prefers to start his morning with black coffee. “I do two things in the morning. I soak saunf (fennel seeds), jeera (cumin seeds), and methi (fenugreek seeds) overnight, then strain and drink the water in the morning. I take a spoon of ghee with lukewarm water. That is my routine every day — no matter 75 or not. He (Aary) drinks coffee,” shared Vadh 2 actor.

Aaryamann, on his YouTube vlog, added that their “75 Hard Challenge is going on without any routine.” “Whenever we get time, we eat, work out, or meditate,” he said.

“Every day is different. You cannot set a routine,” Yogita said.

cumin seeds Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said soaking these seeds allows their natural properties to leach into the water. “When consumed in the morning, it gently activates digestion and helps the body shift from rest mode to active mode. Many people report feeling lighter, less bloated, and more comfortable throughout the day when this becomes a regular habit,” said Sheikh.

Why is ghee taken with lukewarm water?

According to Sheikh, a small amount of ghee can help ease bowel movement and support gut lubrication, especially for those who wake up feeling stiff or constipated. “Lukewarm water helps the body absorb it smoothly. The benefit lies in moderation, just a spoon is enough,” said Sheikh.

Does age affect whether such routines work?

Age is less important than consistency. “Simple food-based habits often work across age groups when followed daily. The body responds more to regularity than to how young or old someone is,” said Sheikh.

Also Read | Meezaan Jafri says 7-8 types of lentils are made at home, Jaaved Jaaferi shares two special ‘sookhi dals jo khade masalon me banti hai’

Is starting the day with coffee a bad idea?

Story continues below this ad

Not necessarily, affirmed Sheikh. “Coffee can boost alertness and mood for many people. However, on an empty stomach, it may cause acid reflux or discomfort for some people. It works best when aligned with an individual’s digestion and tolerance,” said Sheikh.

What to note?

No routine is universal. These practices work best when they suit a person’s lifestyle, digestion and comfort. Listening to the body’s response is far more important than copying trends. “Whether it’s traditional seed water or a cup of coffee, the best routine is one that feels sustainable, balanced and easy to follow every day,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Gynaecologist says irregular periods don’t equal menopause: 'Pregnancy can still happen during peri menopause'
menopause
‘My body loves it’: Helen opens up about fitness, focus, and walking tall at 87
Helen
The friendship advice experts swear by
Finding friendship and maintaining connections in adulthood is hard. Still, people who study and facilitate friendships for a living believe that with effort — and a bit of strategy — it’s possible to foster the kind of strong, invigorating platonic bonds that so many of us crave
Decoding Roshni Chopra’s 5-ingredient 'glow shot': 'I drink this on an empty stomach before breakfast 3-5 times a week'
Roshni Chopra shares her viral glow shot for skin health
Advertisement
PHOTOS
fashion
Beyond the Catwalk: 5 mind-blowing facts about London Fashion Week
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Gynaecologist says irregular periods don’t equal menopause: 'Pregnancy can still happen during peri menopause'
menopause
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would 'hold back' the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record
Pim’s family promoted her efforts through Facebook and TikTok
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement