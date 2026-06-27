Honey Singh can ‘never say no’ to this Indian sweet; learn how to make it at home

From Bollywood nostalgia to Indian roots, Honey Singh recently sat down for a quick, rapid-fire with AB Talks. When asked which Indian dessert he can “never say no” to, the Indian singer answered: “Gajar Ka Halwa”. Synonymous with winter decadence, this sweet seasonal indulgence originated in the Mughal kitchens a few centuries ago. Since then, this carrot-based dessert has stood the test of time, gracing tables across generations and now, Instagram feeds.

To delve a bit into its history, food columnist Rajaysree Sen wrote in a previous article shared with this publication: “In the 17th century, Dutch farmers developed orange carrots as a tribute to William of Orange. These carrots soon found their way to Punjab through Afghanistan, and the rest, as they say, is history. Women cooked gajar ka halwa for hours on coal stoves, waiting for the grated carrot to cook through while the milk it was cooking in halved its quantity. Now people use khoya, milk solids available in sweet shops, instead of milk, to save time.”

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore says that gajar ka halwa contains vitamins, minerals, and fiber from carrots, but it is also high in sugar and calories. “A serving of about half a cup is usually sufficient for most healthy adults. Eating larger quantities regularly may contribute to excess calorie intake and weight gain,” she points out.

Diabetics, take note

Raj recommends diabetics to enjoy this dish occasionally in small portions if blood sugar levels are well controlled.

According to her, the best way to make it diabetes-friendly is to reduce or avoid added sugar. “Natural sweetness from carrots can be used, or small amounts of approved sugar substitutes may be added. Preparing the halwa with low-fat milk and less ghee can also help reduce calories and saturated fat,” she suggested, adding that nuts such as almonds or walnuts in moderation can improve satiety and provide healthy fats.

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Make it at home

Here’s a quick recipe shared by Queer Eye actor and chef Tan France on Instagram, that can help you recreate the magic of gajar ka halwa at home.

Instructions:

– 4-5 large carrots, grated

– 1 tablespoon ghee

– 1 and 1/2 cans evaporated milk

– 1/4 cup granulated regular white sugar

– 15 green cardamom pods, shelled and ground

– 1/4 cup raisins

– 1/4 cup coarse brown sugar

– 1/4 cup pistachios, chopped.

Method:

– Wash, peel and grate all your large carrots and then set them aside.

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– In a heavy-bottomed pan, add 1 tablespoon of ghee over medium heat, followed by the grated carrots and sauté them for 5-7 minutes, so that they can soften and soak in the ghee.

– Add 1/4 cup of granulated sugar and cook for another 2 minutes, till all the sugar dissolves and coats the carrots.

– Pour in 1 and 1/2 cup of evaporated or unsweetened condensed milk, and keep stirring the mixture till it comes to a simmer. Let it cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the milk gets absorbed and the mixture thickens.

– Toss in some ground cardamom pods and 1/4 cup of raisins and stir well to combine. Let the mixture cook for an extra 5 minutes, so that the flavours can blend and marry into one another.

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– Finally, add 1/4 cup of coarse brown sugar if you like your halwa extra sweet. Keep stirring for another 5 minutes till the consistency is thick and resembles that of a pudding.

Once ready, remove it from heat and garnish your dish with a generous helping of chopped pistachios for that extra crunch and texture.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.