Shilpa Shetty gives dal a healthy twist with this delicious recipe

Healthy, nutritious and delicious — that sums up home-cooked food for most of us. In the daily rush, we tend to miss out on the good old dal and stick to instant foods. If you’ve been doing without a warm bowl of simple yellow dal, here is actor Shilpa Shetty cooking up the traditional dish with a twist of healthy greens.

In an Instagram post, Shetty wrote, “For many of us, the humble Dal is a part of our staple diet and is a comfort food. There are many variations to it, but this week’s recipe is my favorite, Spinach Dal. It can be a complete meal all by itself or can be eaten with steamed rice or rotis. Do try it out!”

This can be your go-to dish if you miss out on nutritious meals and are looking for simple recipes to count on.

In the video, Shetty also mentioned that the Spinach Dal “can make for your daily intake of iron, protein, Vitamin K, folate and much more”.

Here’s how to make the dish.

Ingredients

For boiling the dal

1 cup – Toor dal or Split pigeon peas

Method

Cook toor dal with three cups of water, add a pinch of hing and 3/4 tsp of turmeric powder.

For tempering

1tbsp – Ghee

1tsp – Mustard seeds

1tsp – Cumin seeds

8-10 no – Curry leaves

2 no – Green chillies

1 no – Onion, finely chopped

1tbsp – Ginger with garlic

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder

1/2tsp – Chilli powder

1/2tsp – Garam masala

1 cup – Spinach, finely choppped

Salt as per taste

Coriander leaves

*Mix all the ingredients together except garam masala and spinach, and add the cooked dal.

*Add some water for consistency.

*Add garam masala to the mixture.

*Add salt as per taste.

*Add coriander leaves.

*Mix fresh spinach.

*Switch off the flame and give it a good mix.

“Simple but definitely not ordinary. This power-packed spinach dal goes well with all-time favourite steamed rice or chapattis,” remarked Shetty.

Why should you have dal?

*Toor Dal is known to contain a good amount of fibre, which helps in preventing problems like constipation.

*It also contains iron, folic acid, magnesium, calcium, Vitamin B and potassium.

