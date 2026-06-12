This popular vegan pantry staple may not be the B12 fix you think it is

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Yeast extract is often promoted as a rich source of vitamin B12. But is it actually effective for treating the deficiency, especially in vegetarians and vegans? This is what we asked Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said: “Yeast extract can be helpful, but it’s important to understand what it can and cannot do. Some yeast extracts are fortified with vitamin B12, while others have inactive B12-like compounds that the body cannot use effectively.”
This means yeast extract may help with daily intake for people with marginal deficiency, but it should not be relied upon as the only treatment for a clinically diagnosed B12 deficiency, according to Sheikh.
Sheikh said that vegetarians and vegans, who are at higher risk of B12 deficiency, may find fortified yeast extract valuable as part of a balanced diet. “It can provide small amounts of B12 along with protein and B vitamins, especially when used regularly in meals like soups, spreads, or seasonings. However, its benefit depends on the product being fortified and clearly labelled with bioavailable vitamin B12,” said Sheikh.
No, emphasised Sheikh. For people with confirmed B12 deficiency, especially those with symptoms like fatigue, numbness, memory issues, or anaemia, dietary sources alone are usually not enough. “In these cases, oral supplements or injections are recommended to quickly and safely restore levels. Yeast extract can support this process, but should not replace prescribed treatment.”
Vitamin B12 absorption relies on gut health and intrinsic factor, a protein needed for B12 uptake. “People with digestive disorders, older adults, or those taking long-term acid-suppressing medications may not absorb B12 well from food sources, including yeast extract,” said Sheikh.
Always read the label. Look for fortified vitamin B12 (like cyanocobalamin or methylcobalamin) and check the amount per serving. Also, pay attention to sodium content, as many yeast extracts are high in salt.
Yeast extract can complement a B12-conscious diet, especially for vegetarians, but it is not a treatment for deficiency. Anyone who suspects they have low B12 should get their blood levels checked and follow medical or dietary advice accordingly, said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.