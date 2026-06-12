This popular vegan pantry staple may not be the B12 fix you think it is

Yeast extract is often promoted as a rich source of vitamin B12. But is it actually effective for treating the deficiency, especially in vegetarians and vegans? This is what we asked Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said: “Yeast extract can be helpful, but it’s important to understand what it can and cannot do. Some yeast extracts are fortified with vitamin B12, while others have inactive B12-like compounds that the body cannot use effectively.”

This means yeast extract may help with daily intake for people with marginal deficiency, but it should not be relied upon as the only treatment for a clinically diagnosed B12 deficiency, according to Sheikh.