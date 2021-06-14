scorecardresearch
Monday, June 14, 2021
This healthy mango parfait recipe is perfect for summers

This dessert recipe by Yasmin Karachiwala is perfect for a particularly hot day when you would just want to bite into a mango

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2021 8:50:20 pm
Would you like to try making this today? (Representational image/Getty)

Summers are all about mangoes. If you are a fan of the fruit, you would know that there are many simple and interesting recipes that you can prepare at home. Recently, actor Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde had prepared two lip-smacking dishes: the traditional mango pickle, and aambat batata and poori, and now fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a delicious parfait recipe, involving the king of fruits.

She detailed the process in an Instagram reel, writing in the caption, “Summers are all about mangoes, don’t you think? 🥭🌞 Here’s a quick, healthy, and easy recipe, THE MANGO PARFAIT!😋 ”

Check out the recipe here.

Ingredients

– Half a cup of granola
– Half a cup of diced mango
– Half a cup of coconut yogurt
– One tbsp of soaked chia seeds
– Half a tbsp of honey

Method

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

* Take a glass and add the granola seeds first.
* Then add the diced mangoes.
* Next, add coconut yogurt.
* After that add the soaked chia seeds.
* Layer it once again, and repeat the aforementioned process until the glass is full.
* When done, drizzle some honey and you are set.

The delicious summer dessert is now ready; would you like to try this today? 

