scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

The perfect, healthy salad to go with your meal (recipe inside)

If you are looking for different salad options to try, Yasmin Karachiwala has the perfect bowl for you: a healthy rainbow salad that is "super yummy, refreshing and filling".

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 3:00:19 pm
healthy eating, healthy food recipes, salad, how to make a rainbow salad, rainbow salad recipe, salad and weight loss, indian express newsRainbow salad is packed with all essential nutrients; would you like to try? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Healthy eating is a must, especially in today’s fast-paced life. One needs to be mindful of what they put on their plates, and ensure their meals comprise all essential nutrients. Salad is something that people love to eat, as it boosts immunity, while aiding weight loss.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

If you are looking for different salad options to try, Yasmin Karachiwala has the perfect bowl for you: a healthy rainbow salad that is “super yummy, refreshing and filling”.

ALSO READ |Why rainbow diet matters

The celebrity fitness trainer, who keeps sharing delicious and healthy menus on her account from time to time, explained the process of getting the dish ready.

Ingredients

For the dressing

🍊 ¼ tsp orange zest
🍊 2 tbsp orange juice, freshly squeezed
🍊 ½ tsp apple cider vinegar or lemon juice
🍊 ¼ tsp olive oil
🍊 2 tsp fresh oregano leaves
🍊 Salt and pepper powder to taste

For the salad

🥗1/2 cup mixed bell peppers chopped in cubes
🥗 1/4 cup blanched broccoli
🥗2 tbsp shredded carrots
🥗2 tbsp chopped onion

Method

– Mix all the ingredients well for the dressing and refrigerate.
– Combine them in a salad bowl, add the dressing and toss well.
– Serve the salad cold.

ALSO READ |Cooking hacks: Make the perfect ‘soft boiled egg on toast’ with this foolproof recipe

Would you like to try?

Best of Express Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetesPremium
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetes
Reverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another...Premium
Reverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Tony Awards 2022 red carpet: Celebs stole the show with their glamorous looks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement