The perfect, healthy salad to go with your meal (recipe inside)

Healthy eating is a must, especially in today’s fast-paced life. One needs to be mindful of what they put on their plates, and ensure their meals comprise all essential nutrients. Salad is something that people love to eat, as it boosts immunity, while aiding weight loss.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

If you are looking for different salad options to try, Yasmin Karachiwala has the perfect bowl for you: a healthy rainbow salad that is “super yummy, refreshing and filling”.

ALSO READ | Why rainbow diet matters

The celebrity fitness trainer, who keeps sharing delicious and healthy menus on her account from time to time, explained the process of getting the dish ready.

Ingredients

For the dressing

🍊 ¼ tsp orange zest

🍊 2 tbsp orange juice, freshly squeezed

🍊 ½ tsp apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

🍊 ¼ tsp olive oil

🍊 2 tsp fresh oregano leaves

🍊 Salt and pepper powder to taste

For the salad

🥗1/2 cup mixed bell peppers chopped in cubes

🥗 1/4 cup blanched broccoli

🥗2 tbsp shredded carrots

🥗2 tbsp chopped onion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

Method

– Mix all the ingredients well for the dressing and refrigerate.

– Combine them in a salad bowl, add the dressing and toss well.

– Serve the salad cold.

Would you like to try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!