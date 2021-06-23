Guilt-free indulgence: Enjoy this delicious cheesecake today

June 23, 2021 5:30:13 pm
Cheesecake — the soft, creamy and decadent dessert comprising a thick layer of cheese, eggs and sugar preceded by a thin layer of crust made from crushed biscuits, cookies or graham crackers, makes for an all-time favourite dessert. A key ingredient used to make cheesecake is cream and cheese or even cream cheese; one that is undoubtedly high in calorie value. However, there is no need to fret as celebrity pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has a solution for us all.
Yasmin recently took to Instagram to share about her ‘guilt-free’ cheesecake which is not only healthy but can be made from easily available kitchen ingredients. Her version of the otherwise high-calorie cake is rich in fibre, protein and micronutrients.
Ingredients
Base
2 cups – Raw almonds
¼ tsp – Salt
3 tsp – Jaggery syrup
Filling
2 cups – Soaked cashews
½ cup – Coconut cream
½ cup – Jaggery syrup
¼ cup – Lemon juice
1 tsp – Vanilla essence
1 cup – Mango
Method:
Base:
*Add the raw almonds, salt and jaggery syrup into a blender. Once it’s well combined, spread out a thin layer of the crust in your mould
Filling:
*Add the soaked cashews, coconut cream, jaggery syrup, lemon juice, vanilla essence. Once it’s combined well, add half of the mixture into the mould as the second layer.
*Finally, add the mango as the third base.
Freeze for at least three hours and enjoy!
