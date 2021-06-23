Guilt-free indulgence: Enjoy this delicious cheesecake today

Yasmin Karachiwala's healthy and 'guilt-free' cheesecake is a must try. Here's how to make it. (Source: Pixabay)

Cheesecake — the soft, creamy and decadent dessert comprising a thick layer of cheese, eggs and sugar preceded by a thin layer of crust made from crushed biscuits, cookies or graham crackers, makes for an all-time favourite dessert. A key ingredient used to make cheesecake is cream and cheese or even cream cheese; one that is undoubtedly high in calorie value. However, there is no need to fret as celebrity pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has a solution for us all.

Yasmin recently took to Instagram to share about her ‘guilt-free’ cheesecake which is not only healthy but can be made from easily available kitchen ingredients. Her version of the otherwise high-calorie cake is rich in fibre, protein and micronutrients.

Check it out!

Ingredients

Base

2 cups – Raw almonds

¼ tsp – Salt

3 tsp – Jaggery syrup

Filling

2 cups – Soaked cashews

½ cup – Coconut cream

½ cup – Jaggery syrup

¼ cup – Lemon juice

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

1 cup – Mango

Method:

Base:

*Add the raw almonds, salt and jaggery syrup into a blender. Once it’s well combined, spread out a thin layer of the crust in your mould

Filling:

*Add the soaked cashews, coconut cream, jaggery syrup, lemon juice, vanilla essence. Once it’s combined well, add half of the mixture into the mould as the second layer.

*Finally, add the mango as the third base.

Freeze for at least three hours and enjoy!

