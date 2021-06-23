scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Latest news

Guilt-free indulgence: Enjoy this delicious cheesecake today

Yasmin Karachiwala's version of the otherwise high-calorie cake is rich in fibre, protein and micronutrients

By: Lifestyle Desk Written by Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2021 5:30:13 pm
Cheesecake, Yasmin Karachiwala, eat healthy, easy recipe for cheesecake, easy cheesecake recipe, guilt-free cheesecake, eat guilt-free, indianexpress.comYasmin Karachiwala's healthy and 'guilt-free' cheesecake is a must try. Here's how to make it. (Source: Pixabay)

Cheesecake — the soft, creamy and decadent dessert comprising a thick layer of cheese, eggs and sugar preceded by a thin layer of crust made from crushed biscuits, cookies or graham crackers, makes for an all-time favourite dessert. A key ingredient used to make cheesecake is cream and cheese or even cream cheese; one that is undoubtedly high in calorie value. However, there is no need to fret as celebrity pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has a solution for us all.

Yasmin recently took to Instagram to share about her ‘guilt-free’ cheesecake which is not only healthy but can be made from easily available kitchen ingredients. Her version of the otherwise high-calorie cake is rich in fibre, protein and micronutrients.

Check it out!

ALSO READ |Make your weekend exciting with these 5-minute coffee cookies

Ingredients

Base

2 cups – Raw almonds
¼ tsp – Salt
3 tsp – Jaggery syrup

Filling

2 cups – Soaked cashews
½ cup – Coconut cream
½ cup – Jaggery syrup
¼ cup – Lemon juice
1 tsp – Vanilla essence
1 cup – Mango

Method:

Base:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Add the raw almonds, salt and jaggery syrup into a blender. Once it’s well combined, spread out a thin layer of the crust in your mould

Filling:

*Add the soaked cashews, coconut cream, jaggery syrup, lemon juice, vanilla essence. Once it’s combined well, add half of the mixture into the mould as the second layer.

*Finally, add the mango as the third base.

Freeze for at least three hours and enjoy!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Shefali Shah’s hair and beauty game is super strong; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 23: Latest News

Advertisement