Yami Gautam says husband Aditya Dhar avoids all beverages: ‘Makes the best coffee for me’

Actor Yami Gautam recently opened up about her fascination with sipping beverages throughout the day. “I like to have something whenever or wherever I go,” Yami told Radiocity Mumbai, while adding that her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar doesn’t drink any beverage at all.

“He makes the best coffee. He doesn’t drink coffee, chai, or green tea. But he makes for me,” she candidly shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Taking a cue from her candid admission, we asked experts whether it is truly best practice to avoid these beverages entirely.