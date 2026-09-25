Yami Gautam says husband Aditya Dhar avoids all beverages: ‘Makes the best coffee for me’

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Actor Yami Gautam recently opened up about her fascination with sipping beverages throughout the day. “I like to have something whenever or wherever I go,” Yami told Radiocity Mumbai, while adding that her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar doesn’t drink any beverage at all.
“He makes the best coffee. He doesn’t drink coffee, chai, or green tea. But he makes for me,” she candidly shared.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from her candid admission, we asked experts whether it is truly best practice to avoid these beverages entirely.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said it can be perfectly healthy if overall nutrition and hydration are balanced. “Tea and coffee offer antioxidants and mild stimulation, but they are not necessary. Many people function well without caffeine, especially if they get enough sleep, stay hydrated, and eat well. Avoiding these drinks may even reduce problems like acidity, sleep disturbances, or dependence on caffeine,” said Sheikh.
Sheikh stressed that the bigger concern is not the absence of these drinks, but whether hydration is maintained throughout the day.
For some people, yes, said Sheikh. “Without caffeine, the body learns to regulate energy more steadily instead of relying on short bursts of stimulation. This can lead to more stable energy levels, fewer crashes, and better sleep quality. However, the transition can be tough for those who are used to regular caffeine intake,” said Sheikh.
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What are good alternatives to stay refreshed and energised?
Simple options like coconut water, herbal infusions, lemon water, or plain water can work well. “These help maintain hydration without overstimulating the body. The aim is not to replace caffeine with something similar, but to support natural energy through better daily habits.”
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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.