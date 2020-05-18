Try Yami Gautam’s gluten-free cinnamon/ginger cookies; here’s the recipe

Enjoy your evenings with a hint of ginger and cinnamon in your cookies! (Photo: Yami Gautam/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Enjoy your evenings with a hint of ginger and cinnamon in your cookies! (Photo: Yami Gautam/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

With quarantine, it is safe to say we are deep into the cookie season! From chocolate chip cookies to peanut butter cookies, we have put on our chef’s hat to enjoy baking. Yami Gautam too has jumped onto the bandwagon and baked these soft gluten-free cinnamon/ginger cookies. On the occasion of World Baking Day, the actor took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of these lip-smacking cookies and captioned ” Happy #worldbakingday 🙂 To all the bakers & self-proclaimed bakers like myself🤪 Gluten-free Cinnamon/ginger cookies.”

Ahead, vegans if you are looking for a cookie to snack on, here’s your cue to check out the recipe below!

Recipe by Adriana

Ingredients

290g – Almond flour

70g – Coconut sugar

3 tbsp – Honey

2 tbsp – Water

6 tbsp – Pastured butter (soft)

1/2 tsp – G round nutmeg

1 – Medium-sized egg

2 tsp – Ground ginger

– 1 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 tsp – salt

1/2 tsp – Cinnamon , nutmeg

Steps

*In a large bowl, mix all the dry ingredients, As per the measure mentioned above, add almond flour along with baking powder, coconut sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger.

*Give all of these a good mix and in a separate bowl, take butter, water and honey. Mix it all together and break an egg into it, using a hand blender whisk the eggs into this mixture until everything is seamlessly combined into a thick paste.

*Now is the time to mix the dry and wet mixture together. Take a spatula and keep folding the mixture until it mixes properly.

*Now take the bowl and cover it with a cellophane sheet and refrigerate it for an hour. Until the time it is getting refrigerated, preheat the oven to 350°F and line your baking tray with a parchment paper.

*Take out the dough and roll into balls. For every ball, take 1.5 tablespoons of the dough and place them at least 2.5 inches apart from the other dough ball.

*Before popping it into the oven, make sure you have flattened the balls with your palms.

*For 10 minutes keep baking until the bottom and the edges turn slightly golden brown.

*Allow it to cool and then enjoy with a cup of lemon tea or just like that!

Pro tip: Instead of butter you can opt for coconut oil too! This way you not only make them gluten-free but dairy-free too!

Happy eating!

