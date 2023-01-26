Here’s how to make XO sauce, the umami-rich seafood condiment from Hong Kong

The curiously named XO Sauce is a fiery seafood-based sauce that has its roots in Hong Kong. Legend has it that the sauce derives its name from XO (a term meaning extra-old) cognac, even though the sauce itself does not contain cognac. XO just came to denote high quality and luxury, and that’s how the sauce got its name!

Since it was just Chinese New Year, we took a cue and asked Bengaluru-based chef Souvik Bhattacharjee to share a XO sauce-based recipe with us. The Sous Chef at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway tells us how to make the authentic sauce, and also shares a quick Prawn in XO recipe that you can use the sauce with. Here it is:

XO Sauce

The sauce is made spicy with the addition of a lot of chillies. (Source: Thinkstock) The sauce is made spicy with the addition of a lot of chillies. (Source: Thinkstock)

Ingredients

150 gms, dried scallops

100 gms, dried shrimp

150 gms, shallot

1 bulb, garlic

5 pcs fresh chilli (you can add or reduce depending on personal preferences)

1 handful of dried chili (again, you can add or reduce depending on personal preferences)

400 gms, cooking oil

2 tbsp, Abalone sauce

1 tbsp, oyster sauce

1 tbsp, soy sauce

2 tbsp, sugar

Method



*Blend the chilies, garlic, and shallots in a blender.

*Take a cooking pot or wok, add the blended ingredients in. Fry on a medium-low heat and continue stirring to prevent the bottom from burning.

*Fry until the mixture begins to turn golden yellow and switch off the heat. With a strainer, separate the oil from the ingredients and set aside.

*Then add blended chopped dried shrimp into oil and fry at medium-low heat. Fry until it begins to brown. Switch off the heat and strain off the dried shrimp from oil and set aside.

*Add chopped dried scallops and fry at medium-low heat. Fry until they begin browning and strain off the dried scallop from oil and set aside.

*Without turning on the heat, add sugar into oil and dissolve sugar. Then add soy sauce, abalone sauce, and oyster sauce.

*Switch on heat to the lowest level and thoroughly toss everything together. Add all the fried ingredients back in. Thoroughly stir.

*Remove from heat and transfer into a container.

Your XO Sauce is now ready to use. It can be used as a condiment or a sauce for recipes. Here is a Prawn in XO sauce that works well for weekday dinners.

Prawn in XO Sauce

Ingredients

1 tbsp, vegetable oil

6 large prawns

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 gms ginger, minced

2 tsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)

2 tbsp XO sauce

2 tsp light soy sauce

2 tsp caster sugar

100 ml chicken stock

½ tsp sesame oil

2 spring onions, julienned

Handful of coriander leaves for garnish

This Prawns in XO Sauce dish comes togther in no time. (source Getty Images) This Prawns in XO Sauce dish comes togther in no time. (source Getty Images)

Method

*Using a knife, butterfly the prawns and remove the intestinal tract. Keep the tail intact.

*In a wok or pan over a medium to high heat add the oil, garlic and ginger and stir-fry until fragrant.

*Deglaze the wok with wine, then add the XO sauce, soy, sugar, chicken stock and sesame oil. Bring to the boil and cook until the sauce thickens.

*Heat a BBQ or grill pan and chargrill the prawns, shell side down. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until the flesh is just cooked. Arrange on a platter and spoon over the sauce. Garnish with spring onion and coriander.

