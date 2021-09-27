Start your Monday on a healthy note with this ‘salad in a jar’ recipe

Salads are immensely healthy and are a perfect food to begin your day with. But, do you find them boring and uninteresting? Then give your regular salad a spin and try this salad in a jar.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, recently, shared a scrumptious salad recipe that is not just interesting but also extremely healthy and delicious.

“Today, I am gonna enjoy this salad in a jar with all the fresh veggies and a tangy dressing! Would you try it?” he captioned the post. Take a look.

You can make the salad in a jar with this simple recipe, as shared by the chef.

ALSO READ | Healthy eating: Four dessert recipes for this festive season

Ingredients

*Mixed lettuce leaves (lollo rosso lettuce leaves and arugula leaves) as required

*Cherry tomatoes, halved 16-18

*Cucumber, sliced as required

*Baby carrots, broken 20-24

*Pine nuts(chilgoza) 4 tablespoons

*Walnuts, broken 4 tablespoons

*Thin slices of red radishes 28-32

*Dressing

*Dijon mustard paste 1 tablespoon

*Honey 3 tablespoons

*Juice of 1 lemon

*Salt to taste

*Crushed black peppercorns to taste

*Olive oil 4 tablespoons

Method

Step 1: To prepare the dressing, take Dijon mustard paste, honey, lemon juice, salt, crushed peppercorns and olive oil in a small jar and shake it well.

Step 2: Put 1-2 lollo rosso lettuce and 1-2 arugula leaves in each jar and drizzle some dressing on top. Put 8-9 cherry tomato halves, some dressing, 1-2 lollo rosso and 1-2 arugula leaves, some cucumber slices, some dressing, 5-6 broken baby carrots, some dressing, ½ tablespoon pinenuts, ½ tablespoon walnuts, 1-2 lollo rose leaves and 1-2 arugula leaves, radish slices, ½ tablespoon pinenuts and ½ tablespoon walnuts and some more dressing. Close the jar with its lid and serve.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!