Monday, September 27, 2021
Start your Monday on a healthy note with this ‘salad in a jar’ recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a scrumptious recipe that is not just very interesting but also extremely healthy and delicious

September 27, 2021 9:10:04 am
salad recipe, sanjeev kapoorGive your regular salad an interesting spin. (Source: Unsplash)

Salads are immensely healthy and are a perfect food to begin your day with. But, do you find them boring and uninteresting? Then give your regular salad a spin and try this salad in a jar.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, recently, shared a scrumptious salad recipe that is not just interesting but also extremely healthy and delicious.

“Today, I am gonna enjoy this salad in a jar with all the fresh veggies and a tangy dressing! Would you try it?” he captioned the post. Take a look.

You can make the salad in a jar with this simple recipe, as shared by the chef.

Ingredients

*Mixed lettuce leaves (lollo rosso lettuce leaves and arugula leaves) as required
*Cherry tomatoes, halved 16-18
*Cucumber, sliced as required
*Baby carrots, broken 20-24
*Pine nuts(chilgoza) 4 tablespoons
*Walnuts, broken 4 tablespoons
*Thin slices of red radishes 28-32
*Dressing
*Dijon mustard paste 1 tablespoon
*Honey 3 tablespoons
*Juice of 1 lemon
*Salt to taste
*Crushed black peppercorns to taste
*Olive oil 4 tablespoons

Method

Step 1: To prepare the dressing, take Dijon mustard paste, honey, lemon juice, salt, crushed peppercorns and olive oil in a small jar and shake it well.

Step 2:  Put 1-2 lollo rosso lettuce and 1-2 arugula leaves in each jar and drizzle some dressing on top. Put 8-9 cherry tomato halves, some dressing, 1-2 lollo rosso and 1-2 arugula leaves, some cucumber slices, some dressing, 5-6 broken baby carrots, some dressing, ½ tablespoon pinenuts, ½ tablespoon walnuts, 1-2 lollo rose leaves and 1-2 arugula leaves, radish slices, ½ tablespoon pinenuts and ½ tablespoon walnuts and some more dressing. Close the jar with its lid and serve.

