Worried about your Vitamin D levels? Bank on these superfoods for your daily dose

Vitamin D, which is an essential nutrient for maintaining good bone health, has been touted as the “sunshine vitamin” because it is created when our bare skin is exposed to sunlight. While owing to air pollution and long hours at the office desk, most of us don’t find enough time to expose our bodies to sunlight, which results in Vitamin D deficiency.

Advertising

According to WebMD, “Vitamin D is essential for strong bones because it helps the body use calcium from the diet. Traditionally, vitamin D deficiency has been associated with rickets, a disease in which the bone tissue doesn’t properly mineralize, leading to soft bones and skeletal deformities”.

If you are worried about your Vitamin D levels and want to ensure you have enough of it without having to spend time outdoors, there are some foods you can bank on for providing you with a good supply of Vitamin D. Here’s a list.

Salmon

Salmon is a popular fatty fish and is considered to be a great source of Vitamin D. In case you lack in this essential vitamin, try to include salmon in your diet.

Advertising

Cod liver oil

Apart from being an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin A, cod liver oil makes for a fantastic supplement when it comes to replenishing Vitamin D in your body.

Eggs

People who do not eat fish or like the smell of seafood must know that fish is not the only way to make up for the deficiency of Vitamin D. While egg whites mostly contain protein, egg yolks contain a surprisingly good amount of Vitamin D.

Mushrooms

When it comes to a plant-based source of Vitamin D, mushrooms are what you must be looking out for. If you want to reap maximum benefits, it is wise to go for wild mushrooms which grow in sunlight or mushrooms treated with UV light.

Fortified yogurt

Dairy products when fortified, become a rich source of Vitamin D. Rich in other essential minerals and vitamins, they can be easily incorporated into one’s diet.