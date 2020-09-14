World’s largest chocolate museum opens in Switzerland

The Lindt Home of Chocolate at Kilchberg, Zürich, Switzerland. (Alexandra Wey/Lindt and Spruengli/KEYSTONE via AP Images)

Attention all chocolate lovers: the world has just received its largest chocolate museum, and we have an actual and official reason to celebrate. While there are many museums around the world, this particular one in Zurich in Switzerland, is special because it opens its doors to everything chocolate, similar to the fictional Willy Wonka factory. In fact, the ‘Lindt Home of Chocolate’, which opened September 13, is also said to have its own chocolate fountain, at a whopping height of 30 feet!

According to international news reports, the fountain is said to be the highlight of the museum, and will greet visitors as they walk in through the entrance.

The Lindt Home of Chocolate covers a square feet of 65,000, and is believed to be complete with the world’s largest Lindt chocolate shop — ‘Chocolateria,’ some interactive exhibitions, and — as mentioned before — the world’s largest chocolate fountain, which beats its predecessor by a few feet.

But unlike Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, guests will be allowed to take some goodies home. There is an interactive museum that will make vistors experience everything about chocolate making — from cultivation to its production.

Additionally, the exhibits will enable people to learn about the history of the Swiss chocolate making. Besides Lindt, it will also tell them about its famous predecessors.

While The Lindt & Sprüngli factory has been in Kilchberg, Zurich since 1899, the recent museum project was seven years in the making.

