World Vegetarian Day: 5 delicious evening snack recipes to satisfy your hunger pangs

When it comes to food, we most often tend to think of what we will eat for either lunch or dinner. We ignore the fact that a good evening snack is required to not only keep hunger pangs at bay but also stay healthy. A mere packet of potato chips or Maggi may be helpful for the moment but not good for your health.

On this World Vegetarian Day, which is being observed on 1 October every year, here are five different recipes for evening snacks that you can make quickly and satiate your taste buds.

Fresh Tomato & Basil Bruschetta

By Nora Bali, Owner of A Classic Mom

Ingredients

1 — French loaf bread

2 tsp — Extra virgin olive oil

6 — Basil leaves

1 — Medium size tomato (chopped)

1 — Medium size onion (chopped)

2 — Cloves of garlic (chopped)

Cheese

Salt to taste

Pepper

Oregano

Method

*Start by making the tomato topping. In a bowl, take a chopped tomato, chopped onion, chopped garlic and some olive oil.

*Sprinkle some pepper, salt to taste and some oregano. Mix it well. Add Basil leaves in the mixture and mix it. The freshness of tomatoes and the beautiful flavour of basil and olive oil makes this dish so delicious. Keep it aside for 2-3 minutes.

* Preheat the oven for 5 minutes.

*Now take the French loaf bread. Slice it in such a way that they are neither too thin nor too thick in width.

*Brush a generous amount of olive oil on the loaf.

*Take the grill out of the oven. Place these slices on the grill and put them back to the oven for 5-7 minutes till the bread becomes brown and crispy.

*Once done take the slices out and put tomato toppings one by one. Sprinkle loads of cheese on the slices. The more the cheese, the better the bruschetta.

*Put these slices back to the oven for 5-10 minutes till the bread becomes nice and crusty and the cheese starts melting.

*Take the slices out of the oven and serve it hot.

Cheese Pav Bhaji

by Chef Amit Poddar at Dum Maro Dum Studio, Rajouri Garden

Ingredients

2 pcs — Pav

50 gms — Onion

300 gms — Tomato

50 gms — Capsicum

5 gms — Degi Mirch

5 gms — Chopped coriander

50 gms — Butter

30 ml — Cream

50 gms — Amul cheese (grated)

5 gms — Pav bhaji masala

50 gms — Potatoes

30 gms — Green peas

Salt for taste

Oil

Method

*Put some oil in a pan, add chopped onions and cook till they go translucent.

*Add capsicum and tomatoes to it and cook for 1 minute.

*Add Degi Mirch, peas and potatoes, mash them all together and then add pav bhaji masala, grated cheese and butter.

*Garnish it with coriander and cheese.

*Shallow fry the pav on the pan with butter, cut it into small pieces.

*Serve it with a slice of lemon and chopped onions

Potato and cheese balls

By Vaibhav Bharghava, Corporate Chef, The Drunken Botanist

Ingredients

50 gms — Boiled and mashed potatoes

5 gms — Red crushed chili

5 gms — Crushed black pepper

Cubed — Cottage cheese as required

200 gms — Amul cheese

5 gms — Fried and crushed cumin seeds

4 — Green chilies (thinly chopped)

1/2 — Fresh coriander (bunch chopped)

1 — Egg (optional)

10-12 — Mint leaves

Breadcrumbs as required

Oil as required (to fry)

Salt to taste

Method

*Take a bowl, add mashed potato, salt, crushed red chilies, black pepper and cumin seeds, mix well.

*Then take a small portion of potato mix and stuff with the cube of cottage cheese, amul cheese and green masala and make cutlet shape.

*When all are done, dip in lightly beaten egg, then roll in bread crumbs.

*When all are ready, then put them in the fridge for 1/2 an hour.

*Then shallow fry in oil from both sides until golden brown.

*Serve any kind of sauce or chutney.

Note: If you are not using egg, then you can use cornflour batter and then crumb the balls.

Banana Pancakes

By Nora Bali, Owner of A Classic Mom

Ingredients

2 — Ripe bananas

2-4 tsp — Sugar (brown)

1/2 cup — Water

1/4 cup — Milk

1 cup — Flour

Oil

Cardamom powder

Salt to taste

Method

*Peel the bananas and put them in a bowl. Smash them with a fork until they become runny and squishy.

*Add the flour slowly and mix it. Add the milk. The batter is now sticky.

*Add some brown sugar, a pinch of salt and crushed cardamom. Fold it nicely. The cardamom powder helps kill the pungent taste of bananas.

*Add water to the batter and mix it well.

*Take a heated pan, brush it with oil and start putting a spoon full of batter on the pan, just like mini pancakes.

*Lace it with oil on the sides. Flip it and cook it from both the sides.

*Once the pancakes are cooked serve it with a dollop of whipped cream or chocolate sauce.

Banoffee Jar

By Mr. Rajanish Dubey, Pastry Chef at Honey & Dough, Vasant Kunj

Ingredients

20 gms — Nestle Milk Maid

40 gms — Chopped bananas

30 gms — Mascarpone cheese

30 gms — Whip cream

10 gms — Digestive biscuit

4 gms — Amul butter unsalted

5 gms — Brown sugar

Method

*Finely crush the biscuits in a mixer.

*Add butter and brown sugar in a bowl and mix it with the biscuits mixer until combines.

*Divide the mixture into 2 halves.

*Pour the half mixture into a jar.

*Then pour half of the chopped bananas over the mixture in a jar.

*Heat milkmaid on a double boiler until it becomes thick and colour changes to golden brown.

*Now pour half of this thick milkmaid over bananas in the jar.

*Whip the cream until soft peaks and mix with mascarpone cheese.

*Divide the whip cream mixture into 2 and pour half of it in the jar using a piping bag.

*Repeat the whole process again in the jar.

*Garnish with chocolate flakes.

