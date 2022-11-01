World Vegan Day 2022: Plant-based alternatives and other things to keep in mind about a vegan diet

Around the world, many people have started to adopt the vegan way of life, which promotes vegetarian foods minus dairy products and encourages people to make lifestyle choices while abstaining from using animal products.

On the occasion of World Vegan Day today, nutritionist Neha Ranglani said a significant number of people are embracing a vegan diet, giving up any foods that trace back to animals or animal products. “However, there is still a considerable dearth of information around being vegan and its health benefits,” the integrative coach said.

Ranglani listed her choice of vegan foods on a regular basis; take note.

Healthy snacks

“Make sure to eat plenty of healthy foods and nuts like almonds to get your share of nutrition. Almonds are rich in 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, etc. They are also a rich source of protein, a nutrient that is not only energy-yielding but also known to contribute to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass,” Ranglani said.

She cited a study, stating that snacks that include almonds — compared to refined carbohydrate snacks — lead to weight loss and increased satiety during both weight loss and weight maintenance. “Include almonds in your foods as a garnish or even as the hero ingredient in healthy appetizers, like almond and amaranth kebabs, almond chili khandvi roll, etc.,” the expert said.

Vitamin B12

“Vitamin B12 sources are extremely scarce in both vegetarian and vegan diets because the vitamin is almost exclusively found in foods derived from animals. You can enjoy a bowl of fortified cereals mixed with almond milk or oat milk. You can also add almond chips to your breakfast,” Ranglani suggested.

Almonds are versatile and add a unique texture to a variety of dishes — both sweet or savory. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Almonds are versatile and add a unique texture to a variety of dishes — both sweet or savory. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

She added that nutritional yeast is also a great option and can be used in place of cheese to make pastas.

Protein

Ranglani stated that a lot of people think it is hard for vegans to consume adequate protein. “But, lentils and beans are a great source of plant-based protein that can be eaten as a sabzi with roti, for instance a dish of lip-smacking rajma or in the form of curry with rice, for instance palak dal. You can also toss some tomatoes and onions and make yourself a quick chickpeas salad, garnished with lemon. Almonds are versatile and add a unique texture to a variety of dishes — both sweet or savory. They can be consumed in many ways: almond milk, almond flour, raw, roasted, lightly salted etc.,” the nutritionist concluded.

