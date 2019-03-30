World Idli Day: Bengaluru loves idli, followed by Mumbai; San Francisco, London have fallen for it too

It has been often said that breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, and we definitely love a hearty meal in the morning – especially a steaming hot aloo parantha. But, according to a recent survey by an online food ordering and delivery platform, it is the healthy ‘idli’ which is the most ordered breakfast item on its platform in India.

In the lead up to World Idli Day on March 30th, Uber Eats revealed that Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai are the top three cities that ordered the most idli on the platform. But the love for it is not limited to India, and it has admirers across the globe with San Francisco, London and New Jersey being the top idli ordering cities.

According to the analysis, idli is most consumed during the morning, especially between 7.30 AM and 11:30 AM. “Interestingly, March 10, 2019, was the day when India ordered the maximum amount of idlis”, says the report.

Many across the country add their own twist to this traditional staple with fusion recipes like chicken fry idli and French fry idli topping the list. While Coimbatore loves its chicken fry idli, Tiruchirapalli likes idli manchurian and Nagpur likes chocolate idli.

“We are delighted to know that Bengaluru has emerged as the idli loving city of India. But it is no surprise that idli is a top option for breakfast across the country”, says Subhash Sharma, co-founder, Brahmins Thatte Idli, Bengaluru.

The analysis also reveals that most Indians requested extra chutney, sambhar and the spicy podi to go with a plate of steamy hot idlis. Health conscious Indians consumed vegetable idlis for a healthier, fibre-rich alternative and a nutritious start to their day.

March 30 has been celebrated as World Idli Day for the last three years. It is believed that Eniyavan from Chennai, regarded as “Idli King”, and Rajamani Iyer, president of Tamil Nadu Catering Employees Union, came up with the concept of a special day dedicated to this steamy delectable.