Have you seen the world’s heaviest avocado yet? (See Pics)

A family in Hawaii has claimed the title of world’s heaviest avocado at 5.6 pounds (2.54 kg) that has featured in the Guinness World Records, Hawaii-based Maui News reported. A typical avocado weighs a little more than five ounces (0.14 kg) but the Island of Maui-based Pokini family’s avocado is reportedly said to be 18 times heavier than a typical one.

The family’s accomplishment was recently verified and recorded in the Guinness World Records database, spokesperson Rachel Gluck confirmed to USA TODAY.

“When Pokini family’s avocado tree started unexpectedly producing a large fruit, they decided to attempt the Guinness World Records title to show everyone that Hawaii produces amazing avocados,” the Guinness World Records entry on its website read. The Guinness World Records has been the global authority on record-breaking achievements since 1955.

Pokini was quoted as saying that the family first submitted their application in early 2018, but found that they needed more documentation to prove their avocado was really the heaviest. So they waited until their 10-year-old son’s head matched a newly-grown avocado produced by the 20-foot-tall tree.

With their super avocado, Pokini said the family made guacamole, an avocado-based popular dip. “We cut it open and made a whole bunch of guacamole, sharing with family and friends,” Pokini family told Maui News. “It fed a lot of people. We even gave some away.”

The family is already watching their tree for another big avocado this year.