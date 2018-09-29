World Heart Day 2018: 3 delicious and easy recipes for a healthy heart

Check out these delicious heart healthy recipes. (Source: YouTube/Nutrition Redefined/The Domestic Geek) Check out these delicious heart healthy recipes. (Source: YouTube/Nutrition Redefined/The Domestic Geek)

Although you come across a number of articles on the food you must avoid for a healthy heart, it often becomes tough to keep a check on your diet. Years of unhealthy eating slowly leads to wreck a havoc on your heart health. In order to have healthy heartbeats, a diet full of heart-friendly food like berries, pistachios, fish, nuts, dark chocolates is recommended. We have listed here five mouth-watering and healthy escapes to maintain a good heart.

Healthy Breakfast Berry Smoothie by Anna Saccone

Berries are full of heart-healthy phytonutrients and soluble fibre. Try blueberries, strawberries, cranberries or raspberries in yoghurt for tastier and healthier results.

Ingredients:

100g – Mixed berries

150g – Organic low-fat yoghurt

1 tbsp – Organic ground flaxseed

Method:

* Blend all the ingredients together in a blender and serve fresh.

Flaxseed wraps by Nutrition Redefined

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and phytoestrogens that boost heart health. Make them a regular part of your diet to keep your heart pumping fine.

Ingredients:

1 cup – Flax meal

2/3 cup – Hot water

1/2 tsp – Salt

Method:

* In a medium-size saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add salt (and spices, if you’re using any) to the boiling water.

* Once salt is dissolved, add flax meal and turn off the heat. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Using a wooden spatula, mix until the flaxseed meal absorbs all the water and forms a dough ball. (As the dough forms a ball, it will also naturally un-stick from the saucepan). This step should take 1-2 minutes max.

* Remove the dough from the pot and place it on a non-stick surface. When cool to touch, break the flaxseed dough into 4 equal pieces.

* Roll out each dough ball between two pieces of parchment paper – one on the bottom to keep the flaxseed dough from sticking to the surface and one on top to keep the flaxseed dough from sticking to the rolling pin.

* Take a round bowl and place on top of the rolled out dough. Cut around the edges to make them round. Place extra dough in a pile to make the last tortilla.

* After all your pieces are rolled out and cut, move them to your pan. Over medium-high heat, place flax tortilla in the pan. If you have a non-stick pan, you will not need to spray it. The oils in the flax will keep it from sticking.

* Let the tortilla sit for about 40-60 seconds, depending on your pan and heat. The tortilla might form little bubbles (press them down with a spatula). Flip the tortilla and let it sit for about 30 seconds.

* Place tortillas on cooling rack or plate. Serve warm or cold, they keep their flexibility which makes them versatile.

Sesame Seared Tuna by The Domestic Geek

The American Heart Association recommends eating salmon or other fatty fish such as mackerel or tuna twice each week. It has several heart-protective benefits associated with omega-3 fatty acids.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup – Soy sauce

1/4 cup – Rice vinegar

2 tbsp – Sesame oil

3 tbsp – Chopped ginger

3 – Garlic cloves, minced

3 tbsp – Brown sugar

1 – Lime, juiced

2 – Green onions, sliced

2 – Tuna steaks

1/2 cup – Sesame seeds

1 tbsp – Vegetable oil

Method:

* In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, brown sugar, lime juice and green onions.

* Pour half of the mixture over the tuna and cover with a lid. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Once marinated, coat the tuna with sesame seeds.

* Discard the marinade that the tuna was marinating in.

* Add the oil to a non-stick skillet over high heat. For rare tuna, cook for 1 to 2 minutes per side. For well-done tuna, after cooking it for 1 to 2 minutes per side, transfer it to a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 400ºF for 5 to 7 minutes, or until it is cooked to your liking.

* Serve it immediately with the remaining marinade that was set aside.

