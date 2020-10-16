World Food Day 2020: How many of these domestic food destinations have you visited?

From local, traditional and street food, to seafood and vegetarian food, the endorsement data reveals recommendations on the top culinary destinations to take your food cravings on a holiday. (Source: Pixabay)

Most people love travelling and eating local food on their escapades. If you are a traveller who loves mixing the two, here are some top-recommended domestic destinations by Indian travellers, courtesy of a digital travel company. From street food in Mumbai to seafood in Kochi, discover these gastronomical hot spots on your next getaway. Read on.

As travelling resumes slowly in some parts of the country, research conducted by Booking.com — pre-COVID — found that 80 per cent of Indian travellers have been motivated to visit a destination just to try and experience new cuisine. From local, traditional and street food, to seafood and vegetarian food, the endorsement data reveals recommendations on the top culinary destinations to satiate your food cravings on a holiday.

According to the data, Indian travellers prefer New Delhi most, when it comes to local food, followed by Amritsar, Mumbai, Jaipur and Chennai. When it comes to traditional food, Chennai takes the top spot, followed by New Delhi, Amritsar, Hyderabad and Jaipur. In the street food category, Mumbai ranks number one on the list, ahead of cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Indore and Amritsar. In the seafood category, meanwhile, Kochi leads the way and is followed by Calangute, Varkala, Mangalore and Candolim. And when it comes to vegetarian food, travellers seem to prefer Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Shirdi (in that order).

Local food in New Delhi

No amount of home-cooking can do any justice to the local food of the capital city, New Delhi. From mouth-watering chaats and butter chicken to finger-licking galouti kebabs and chhole bhature, travellers can never run out of incredible food options in this city. An interesting origin story is that of butter chicken, which was first made in Moti Mahal in Daryaganj, when pieces of chicken were believed to have been left in a creamy tomato gravy by mistake!

Traditional food in Chennai

The one city where you are likely to find all kinds of authentic south Indian foods is the city of Chennai. From dosa chutney to onion tomato uttapam, and sambar vada to chili bajji served on banana leaves, Chennai is the top-endorsed destination on Booking.com for traditional food. Apart from the popular meals, one can also indulge in local dishes like mohinga, coiled and crunchy murukkus and kothu parotta, and end the day with the ever-popular filter coffee.

Street food in Mumbai

Mumbai is home to lip-smacking street food. From a quick bite of vada-pav to a wholesome meal of buttery pav-bhaji, the city has it all. With its many street delicacies, it is no surprise that travellers have crowned Mumbai as the top destination for street food. While in Mumbai, the street-food lovers can also indulge in savouries such as dabeli, zunka bhakar, baida roti and frankie.

Seafood in Kochi

The coastal town of Kochi offers sun, sand and the most amazing seafood. As one of the top destinations endorsed by Indian travellers, Kochi is known for its fried prawns, varal (a freshwater fish) curry, fish molly, fish peera and prawn biryani.

Vegetarian food in Chennai

Food lovers craving for some delicious vegetarian cuisine can look forward to savouring dishes like rava idlis, Mangalore bondas, rasam, gongura annam and coconut kheer in the city of Chennai. Recognised as one of the most recommended destinations by Indian travellers for vegetarian food, Chennai is a must-visit for those looking to try some appetizing local south-Indian vegetarian dishes.

