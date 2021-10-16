scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 16, 2021
MUST READ

World Food Day 2021: History, significance and theme this year

World Food Day 2021: Since 1981, World Food Day has celebrated various themes to highlight the importance of food security, with most of them revolving around agriculture

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 16, 2021 11:28:12 am
world food day 2021World Food Day 2021: It is also observed by organisations like World Food Programme and International Fund for Agricultural Development. (Source: pixabay)

World Food Day is celebrated every year on October 16 to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation in 1945.

The day is also observed by organisations like World Food Programme and International Fund for Agricultural Development. Since 1981, World Food Day has celebrated various themes to highlight the importance of food security, with most of them revolving around agriculture.

The theme for World Food Day this year is “Our actions are our future- Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life,” as per the official website of FAO.

FAO mentions on its website, “The Covid-19 pandemic has underlined that an urgent change of route is needed. It has made it even harder for farmers — already grappling with climate variability and extremes — to sell their harvests, while rising poverty is pushing an increased number of city residents to use food banks, and millions of people require emergency food aid. We need sustainable agri-food systems that are capable of nourishing 10 billion people by 2050.”

Also Read |How India’s food systems must respond to the climate crisis

This time, the UN Secretary-General also convened the very first Food Systems Summit in September to discuss ways to transform the production and consumption of food.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ron Mueck, Ron Mueck artist, Ron Mueck exhibition
In pictures: A glimpse of the hyperrealist visions of Australian sculptor Ron Mueck

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 16: Latest News

Advertisement