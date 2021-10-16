World Food Day 2021: History, significance and theme this year

World Food Day is celebrated every year on October 16 to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation in 1945.

The day is also observed by organisations like World Food Programme and International Fund for Agricultural Development. Since 1981, World Food Day has celebrated various themes to highlight the importance of food security, with most of them revolving around agriculture.

The theme for World Food Day this year is “Our actions are our future- Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life,” as per the official website of FAO.

Today is World Food Day! Our food choices have an impact on food production

🍎 our nutrition

🌎 the environment

our lives We can all be Food Heroes, for a better and more sustainable world! Our actions are our future!

FAO mentions on its website, “The Covid-19 pandemic has underlined that an urgent change of route is needed. It has made it even harder for farmers — already grappling with climate variability and extremes — to sell their harvests, while rising poverty is pushing an increased number of city residents to use food banks, and millions of people require emergency food aid. We need sustainable agri-food systems that are capable of nourishing 10 billion people by 2050.”

This time, the UN Secretary-General also convened the very first Food Systems Summit in September to discuss ways to transform the production and consumption of food.

For millions of farmers in the poorest parts of the world, coffee & tea represent a precious source of income & livelihoods. Let us unite to support these #FoodHeroes & leave no one behind. #WorldFoodDay pic.twitter.com/7SBTMGfBNk — FAO (@FAO) October 15, 2021

