World Cup 2019: Head to these restaurants in Delhi NCR to cheer the Men in Blue

With the world cup fever gaining momentum, it is time to #bleedblue and cheer the Indian Men’s Cricket Team at the World Cup 2019. After a solid start with a comprehensive win, India look to keep the winning streak going. And what better than to support them along with a room full of people cheering their favourite players? In order to celebrate the champion spirit, restaurants across the Capital are dishing out special offers for people in town.

From Cervesia to Detroit Garage Bar and Kitchen, here are some places you can head to with friends and family this season.

Lanterns Kitchen & Bar

Lanterns Kitchen & Bar is offering some special deals on the match days. The restaurant is giving away unlimited pizzas and beers for just Rs 1,099 during the match hours. Head there to make your cricket watching experience more fun and memorable till July 14.

Venue – 163/164, Rajendra Place, New Delhi

Moire

Its time to shout out your lungs at Moire as they are giving superb discounts. For the ones out there looking for some drinks, they are giving five chilled pints of your favourite beer at Rs 1,599. Also, they are also giving away a 2+1 offer on all their IMFL.

Venue – Garden Galleria, SH 139-142, Ground Floor, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38A, Noida

736 AD

736 AD are giving a flat 20 per cent off on the food bills and are also giving unlimited beers at Rs 799. And for every fallen wicket of the other team, get served free shots.

Venue – G-15/B, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

Cervesia

Have an evening out with friends and enjoy delectable dishes with a fun vibe at Cervesia which is offering a 1+3 offer on craft beers.

Venue – SCO 22, 1st Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

CAD

To celebrate the World Cup season in style, Gurgaon’s one-of-its-kind technology energised bar and modern Indian kitchen CAD are offering 20 per cent off on the total bill to make your cricket watching experience more fun and memorable, until July 14. Head over to CAD for a superb cricketing experience with some incredible offers.

Venue – 32nd Milestone, Part 2, NH 8, Sector 15, Gurgoan

Detroit Garage Bar and Kitchen

Detroit Garage Bar and Kitchen is all set to run happy hours during the match. Binge on some good food with your family and friends while cheering for Team India. Head over to the Connaught Place outlet to make your cricket watching experience more fun and memorable.

Venue – F 40, II Floor, Rajiv Chowk, Block F, Connaught Place

Copper Bar and Lounge (Crowne Plaza Today)

Enjoy some very special deals for the match days featuring India at this restaurant at their LBW Festival. Indulge in the live barbeque with Satays, Teriyaki’s, Rock Salt cured Grilled Fish, Crab Sticks and Grilled Marinated Ricotta. To get you the live-stadium feels, the bar and the adjoining alfresco area have been converted into a mini stadium with national flags of participating countries with cricket accessories.

Venue – Community Center, Pocket A, Okhla Phase I, New Delhi

Anardana

Anardana, Delhi’s newly launched hangout place, is all set for the World Cup season with a wonderful 12th World cup deal where you can order 12 beers and get to enjoy an appetiser for free. The snacks menu includes several veg and non-veg favourites.

Venue – 3, Hargovind Enclave, Vikas Marg, Delhi

Punjabi by Nature 2.0

Punjabi by Nature 2.0 is offering some unique deals for India’s match days at the restaurant. If you club unlimited beer with unlimited starters, you can get the deal for Rs 999. Head to any outlet in Delhi NCR to make your cricket watching experience memorable till July 14.

Venue – Multiple outlets across Delhi

Reverb Cook House & Bar

Located in Noida, Reverb Cook House & Bar is offering a 20 percent discount on your total bill on ala carte menu. They have also curated a special menu and offers comprising of drinks and scrummy food, starting from Rs 499. You can get four beer pints plus one main course veg or non-veg at Rs 1,199.

Venue – 305 & 306, 3rd Floor, TGIP Mall, Sector 38, Noida

Helix, the Celestial Bar

Newly launched bar in the vicinity of Gurgaon, Helix, the Celestial Bar, is giving out in-house deals on drinks that you can avail while cheering for our home team. If India wins or even scores above 300, the shots are on the house.

Venue – Element One Mall, sector 49, Gurgaon

Catalyst, Gastro bar

Bring in the World Cup cheer for Team India at Faridabad’s gastro bar Catalyst which is offering special combo and packages starting from Rs 999.

Venue- SCO 8, Second Floor, HUDA Market, Sector 16, Faridabad

Head out to any these restaurants today and see India vs Australia match come alive.

Note:

These offers are available during match hours.