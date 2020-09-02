World Coconut Day 2020: Enjoy this sumptuous, egg-free cake

World Coconut Day 2020: Have a good time with family with this easy recipe. (Source: Chef Vineet Bhatia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Coconut lovers, rejoice! After all, it is your day to indulge in your favourite flavour. And one of the best things about coconut is that it is super versatile and can be enjoyed in numerous forms and recipes. It not only enhances the flavour of many South Indian dishes but is also extremely beneficial for the health in the form of the fibrous coconut drink. So how about enjoying World Coconut Day, which is dedicated to creating awareness about the wonder nut, with a special recipe?

Chef Vineet Bhatia recently shared a lip-smacking coconut cake recipe that we think would make for a lovely family time dessert.

Take a look.

Here’s the recipe of Egg-free Semolina Coconut Cake

Ingredients

Rose water sugar syrup

½ cup – Sugar

½ cup – Water

1 tsp – Lemon juice

2 tbsp – Rose water

Semolina coconut cake

2 cups – Semolina

½ cup – Sugar

2 tsp – Baking powder

½ cup – Butter, softened

1½ cup – Milk

1 cup – Desiccated coconut

Almond flakes to garnish

Method

For rose water sugar syrup

*Bring water and sugar to a boil, add lemon juice. Cool the syrup and add rose water.

For the cake

*In a bowl, mix semolina, sugar and baking powder.

*Stir in softened butter, milk and desiccated coconut. Rest the mixture for 15 minutes. The semolina will absorb the liquid.

*Line an 8-inch square baking tray with greaseproof paper, brush some tahini paste on the paper and the sides of the baking tray.

*Pour the cake mixture in the baking tray and garnish with almond flakes.

