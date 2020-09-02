World Coconut Day 2020: Enjoy this sumptuous, egg-free cake

Coconut lovers, rejoice! After all, it is your day to indulge in your favourite flavour. And one of the best things about coconut is that it is super versatile and can be enjoyed in numerous forms and recipes. It not only enhances the flavour of many South Indian dishes but is also extremely beneficial for the health in the form of the fibrous coconut drink. So how about enjoying World Coconut Day, which is dedicated to creating awareness about the wonder nut, with a special recipe?
Chef Vineet Bhatia recently shared a lip-smacking coconut cake recipe that we think would make for a lovely family time dessert.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
EGG FREE SEMOLINA COCONUT CAKE -#cookingwithvineet Full video & recipe on my YouTube channel – ➡️ link in bio #cookingwithvineet #vineat #cheftraveller #chefvineet #vineetbhatia #globalbritIndian #foodie #foodart #indian #art #foodphotography #food #Foodstagram #foodpics #chef #cooking #michelinstar #foodart #recipes #cakerecipes #baking #eggfree #desserts #sweet #cakesofinstagram #cake #recipes #recipe
Here’s the recipe of Egg-free Semolina Coconut Cake
Ingredients
Rose water sugar syrup
½ cup – Sugar
½ cup – Water
1 tsp – Lemon juice
2 tbsp – Rose water
Semolina coconut cake
2 cups – Semolina
½ cup – Sugar
2 tsp – Baking powder
½ cup – Butter, softened
1½ cup – Milk
1 cup – Desiccated coconut
Almond flakes to garnish
Method
For rose water sugar syrup
*Bring water and sugar to a boil, add lemon juice. Cool the syrup and add rose water.
For the cake
*In a bowl, mix semolina, sugar and baking powder.
*Stir in softened butter, milk and desiccated coconut. Rest the mixture for 15 minutes. The semolina will absorb the liquid.
*Line an 8-inch square baking tray with greaseproof paper, brush some tahini paste on the paper and the sides of the baking tray.
*Pour the cake mixture in the baking tray and garnish with almond flakes.
Here are some more coconut desserts for you to try!
Dessert recipe: This no-bake vegan cake requires just 3 ingredients
You don’t have to bake these vegan fudge brownies; check out the recipe here
The Back Burner: A creamy, delicious coconut-milk dessert from Kerala
Lemon Coconut Squares: A modern, healthy take on Onam sweets
Would you try?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.