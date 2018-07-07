World Chocolate Day 2018: Indians prefer chocolate-based dishes more than others

World Chocolate Day: Indians seem to have a growing fondness for chocolates. (Source: Getty Images) World Chocolate Day: Indians seem to have a growing fondness for chocolates. (Source: Getty Images)

Chocolates have the power to cheer up most people. This sweet liquid with the goodness of cocoa finds its way into milkshakes, desserts, candy bars, ice creams and even in the food platter. On this World Chocolate Day, celebrated on July 7, Swiggy released an analysis on the growing fondness for chocolates in India.

According to Swiggy, ‘Death by Chocolate’ is the best-selling among all chocolate dishes while Mumbaikars order the most number of chocolate dishes in the past six months. This was also the year of waffles as it entered the top three ordered dishes in India.

“Chocolate shake continues to be a popular choice amongst Indians” as it the second most ordered chocolate dish in India. “Chocolate Brownie Shake, Chocolate Oreo Shake and Chocolate Malt Shake are some other favorites”, according to the food order and delivery application.

Hyderabad binges the most on Belgian Chocolate Thickshake, Delhites love Hot Chocolate Fudge Sundae, and the hot and humid weather in Chennai makes them crave for the cool Chocolate Milkshake.

Indians prefer to eat chocolates and desserts more on weekends rather than weekdays. They also prefer to have it during dinner or early morning and during festivities. Reportedly, December, the month of festivities sees the largest orders for chocolate dishes.

