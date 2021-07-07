World Chocolate Day: Special recipes to add more sweetness to your day

It is hard to resist chocolate. Not only it is delicious, but it is also the best way to lift up the mood on a bad day. Chocolate also lends heaps of flavour to anything it is added to — be it a drink or a cake. It would not be wrong to say that it works like magic. So today, as we raise a toast on World Chocolate Day, we bring you three delicious cake recipes that have chocolate as a key ingredient to not only satiate your sweet tooth but also chase away all those midweek blues.

The recipes are from the show The Bakers Table by chef Tejasvi Chandela on lifestyle channel Zee Zest.

All three recipes are not only lip-smacking but also easy to make.

Check them out:

Black Forest Cake

Ingredients:

3/8 cup – Cocoa powder

1 cup – All-purpose flour

1 cup – Castor sugar

¾ tsp – Baking powder

¼ tsp – Baking soda

½ cup – Milk

½ tsp – Vanilla extract

¼ cup – Vegetable oil

1 – Egg

Black forest pinata cake looks eye-pleasing. (Source: PR handout) Black forest pinata cake looks eye-pleasing. (Source: PR handout)

For pinata dome

Melted white chocolate

Edible gel colors

Whipped cream

Canned cherries

Grated chocolate for garnish

Black forest pinata cake from inside. (Source: PR Handout) Black forest pinata cake from inside. (Source: PR Handout)

Method

*In a bowl, add cocoa powder, all-purpose flour, castor sugar, baking powder, baking soda, milk, vanilla extract, vegetable oil and egg and whisk it properly.

*Preheat the oven at 180 degrees celsius for 15 minutes.

*Line a round baking tin with butter and flour and pour the prepared batter into it. Bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 20-25 minutes.

*Splash a silicon dome with colorful melted chocolates and let it set, then pour white melted chocolate into it and spread it inside the entire dome, remove the extra white chocolate and let it sit inside the fridge.

*Demould the cake and cut it into 2 equal-sized discs with a round cutter.

*Cut the discs into further halves and layer them with whipping cream and cherries.

*Remove the set pinata dome from the fridge and melt its edges on a hot pan.

*Place the black forest cake inside the dome and then seal it with the other half.

*Black forest cake is now ready to serve.

Chai o’ Clock

Ingredients

2/3 cup – Curd

2/3 cup – Castor sugar

1 cup – All-purpose flour

¼ cup – Almond flour

2 tsp – Chai masala

¼ cup – Vegetable oil

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

½ tsp – Baking soda

1½ cups – Fresh cream

1 tsp – Tea leaves

2 tbsp – Chai masala

2 cups – Milk chocolate

Water as required

White chocolate

Cardamom powder for dusting

Would you like to try this recipe? (Source- PR Handout) Would you like to try this recipe? (Source- PR Handout)

Method

*In a bowl, add curd, castor sugar, all-purpose flour, almond flour, chai masala, vegetable oil, cardamom powder, and baking soda and whisk it properly.

*Preheat the oven at 180 degrees celsius for 20 minutes.

*Line the baking tray with butter paper and transfer the prepared batter into it.

*Bake it at 180 degrees celsius for 20 minutes.

*In a saucepan, add fresh cream, tea leaves and chai masala and mix it properly.

*In another bowl add the milk chocolate and pour the freshly prepared cream into it with a strainer and whisk it properly. Once cooled refrigerate it for 5-10 minutes.

*Prepare a hot water bath and melt the chocolate in it and fill it inside a piping bag.

*With the help of a mould make a saucer on the butter paper and fill it up with the chocolate. In a similar way also prepare the handle for the cup. Let it set for some time.

*Line a silicon dome mould with chocolate and keep it inside a fridge until it sets.

*Once cooled form a cup out of the set chocolate. Edible tea is now ready.

*Cut the baked cake with a round mould into small disc. Then place it inside the cup and layer it with chai ganache.

*Dust it with some cardamom powder.

*Chai cake is ready to serve.

Filter Coffee Cake

Ingredients

1¼ cups – Butter

1¼ cups – Castor sugar

4 – Eggs

1¼ cups – All-purpose flour

3 tbsp – Filter coffee

½ tsp – Vanilla essence

2 tsp – Milk

Filter Coffee buttercream frosting

Filter coffee ganache

Melted dark chocolate

Edible gold dust

Orange fondant

Yellow fondant

Edible gold dust

The Filter Cofee Cake looks alluring. (Source: PR Handout) The Filter Cofee Cake looks alluring. (Source: PR Handout)

Method

*In a bowl add butter, castor sugar, eggs, all-purpose flour, filter coffee, vanilla essence and milk and mix it properly.

*Preheat the oven at 180 degree celsius for 10 minutes.

*Line a baking tin with butter and flour and transfer the prepared batter into it and bake it at 180 degree celsius for 20-25 minutes.

*Once baked, demould the cake and trim it with a serrated knife.

*Place the Base sponge on a turn table and pipe it with a filter coffee buttercream frosting and layer it with another sponge and pipe it with filter coffee ganache from top.

*Shape the cake with the help of a dough scrapper and offset spatula.

*Pour the melted dark chocolate in a disposable cup and coat it, remove the excess dark chocolate and let it set inside the fridge for five minutes.

*Once set remove the disposable cup and dust the cup with edible gold dust.

*Make acchapam and murukku with orange and yellow fondant respectively.

*Let it set and dust it with edible gold dust as well.

*Now place the prepared south Indian elements on the cake.

*Filter coffee cake is now ready to serve.

