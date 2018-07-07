World Chocolate Day 2018: 5 Indian artisans on how they started their own chocolate business

This World Chocolate Day, experiment with unique flavours and know how these five artisans started their own chocolate brand! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) This World Chocolate Day, experiment with unique flavours and know how these five artisans started their own chocolate brand! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

There is nothing like chocolate to uplift your mood on a bad day. It works like magic and can turn your mood around in no time. Be it chocolate bars, ice-creams, cakes or even drinks, there’s hardly anything that can go wrong with cocoa bliss. As people around the globe celebrate World Chocolate Day on July 7, let’s take a look at a few exquisite chocolate stores based in India to indulge in some wholesome goodness and make merry with friends and family.

In a candid chat with indianexpress.com, some artisans from across the country revealed how they started their own chocolate brand and what’s special in how they prepare and package it for chocolate lovers in India.

Mason and Co

A bean-to-bar chocolate maker based in Auroville, Tamil Nadu, it was founded by Jane Mason and Fabien Bontems. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Mason said, “Being vegan and living in India, I realised there were almost no chocolate to eat, hence decided to make my own! Initially, we visited cacao farmers in India, started buying bean and making chocolate at home. Now, over the years, Mason & Co makes over 10 flavours of chocolate and are present in over 100 stores in India.”

Some of their best selling flavours include 49 per cent Crunchy Peanut butter, 70 per cent Sea Salt, 75 per cent Zesty Orange Dark and the 85 per cent Intense.

Would you like to try the earthy flavours of chocolate from Mason and Co? Would you like to try the earthy flavours of chocolate from Mason and Co?

Earth Loaf

Earth Loaf is a Mysore-based bean-to-bar company that houses vegan chocolate made of cacao beans and coconut sugar. Founded by UK-based chocolatiers David Belo and Angelika Anagnostou in 2012, the selection of chocolates consists of unique fruit and zesty flavours. Some of their popular products are 72 per cent Karnatakan Single Estate Chocolate Bar, Cacao Nib and Coconut Sugar Chocolate Bar, Tiramisu Coffee Cream Bon Bon, Smoked Salt and Almond Chocolate Bar, to name a few.

All Things Chocolates

Founded by Kuhu Kochar along with chef Tejasvi Chandela, one can expect good quality white and dark chocolate made using cocoa from Ghana, Ecuador, San Domingo and Madagascar. Their chocolates are infused with marshmallows, granola, passion fruit, tequila, strawberries, to name a few. Their best-sellers include dark chocolate All Things Water and in milk All Things Winter.

One noticeable thing is their packaging that features various quirky prints and patterns. The mastermind behind this is Kochar, says Chandela. “Kuhu is a graphic designer and the main thing about our packaging is that the flavour and the box have to go hand-in-hand. For example, we have a chocolate named All Things Barcelona and the box comes with photos of different places in Barcelona,” she disclosed.

MoShik’s

MoShik’s is said to be India’s first homemade chocolate brand, which is trademark registered and ISO 9001:2008 certified. Run by Mohit Jain and his wife Shikha, the couple got their inspiration from while travelling South India. “We found many homemade chocolate stores and we eventually learned from them and started our own business, Mohit told indianexpress.com, adding, “We operate from home and have collaborated with a few e-commerce portals.” At present, they have more than 1000 different flavours of chocolate.

Ask them about their best-selling products, and pat came the reply, “Chocolate truffles and variations of dry fruit chocolates, which include almonds, cashews, kiwis and cranberries and they use the original content for flavours, not the essence.”

Brown Street

Brown Street is a chocolate company based in New Delhi, which offers a wide range of plain and assorted chocolates. They have milk, white and dark chocolates with flavours ranging from truffle, caramel, blueberry, rum, peanut butter, coconut and more.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, order right now!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd