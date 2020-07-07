scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 07, 2020
World Chocolate Day 2020: End the day with this dark chocolate tart

World Chocolate Day is celebrated to signify the time when chocolates were introduced in Europe in the 1500s.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 7, 2020 11:20:25 pm
World Chocolate Day 2020, World Chocolate Day recipe, World Chocolate Day baking, World Chocolate Day 2020 cake chocolate, indian express Try out this delicious chocolate tart.

Chocolates are the most popular dessert across the globe and can be used to make all kinds of sumptuous desserts. World Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on July 7 to signify the time chocolates were introduced in Europe in the 1500s.

Especially in this lockdown, we have seen people going overboard with cake and cookie recipes. Right from two-ingredient cakes, mug cakes to elaborate cakes, social media feeds were full of delectable pictures. Amidst the trend, try out this dark chocolate cake.

Ingredients

60 ml – Coffee
25g – Sugar
3 – Eggs
60 ml – cream
125g – Cocoa dark chocolate
100g – Flour
20g – Cocoa
75g – Butter vanilla extract
Lemon zest

Method

For the ganache cream

* Whisk the two egg yolks with the sugar until they are pale and creamy.

* Bring the cream to a boil.

* Add the whisked yolks and cook up to a temperature of 90°C.

* Add the coffee and stir well.

* Pour the mixture over the finely chopped chocolate.

* Stir until the chocolate is completely melted.

* Cool in the refrigerator.

For the dough

* Dice the butter and bring it to room temperature.

* Make a well in the flour and cocoa.

* Put the butter, sugar and egg into the well.

* Mix the ingredients and then add the flour until you obtain a smooth dough. Refrigerate for one hour.

* Spread the dough over the base and up the edges of your cake tin.

* Use a fork to prick the bottom of the tart.

* Bake in a non-ventilated oven at 180°C for 18 minutes.

* Allow it to cool.

Method

* Using a piping bag, fill the tart with the warm ganache cream.

* Refrigerate until the cream is completely cool.

* Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve.

