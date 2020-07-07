World Chocolate Day 2020: End the day with this dark chocolate tart

Try out this delicious chocolate tart. Try out this delicious chocolate tart.

Chocolates are the most popular dessert across the globe and can be used to make all kinds of sumptuous desserts. World Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on July 7 to signify the time chocolates were introduced in Europe in the 1500s.

Especially in this lockdown, we have seen people going overboard with cake and cookie recipes. Right from two-ingredient cakes, mug cakes to elaborate cakes, social media feeds were full of delectable pictures. Amidst the trend, try out this dark chocolate cake.

Ingredients

60 ml – Coffee

25g – Sugar

3 – Eggs

60 ml – cream

125g – Cocoa dark chocolate

100g – Flour

20g – Cocoa

75g – Butter vanilla extract

Lemon zest

Method

For the ganache cream

* Whisk the two egg yolks with the sugar until they are pale and creamy.

* Bring the cream to a boil.

* Add the whisked yolks and cook up to a temperature of 90°C.

* Add the coffee and stir well.

* Pour the mixture over the finely chopped chocolate.

* Stir until the chocolate is completely melted.

* Cool in the refrigerator.

For the dough

* Dice the butter and bring it to room temperature.

* Make a well in the flour and cocoa.

* Put the butter, sugar and egg into the well.

* Mix the ingredients and then add the flour until you obtain a smooth dough. Refrigerate for one hour.

* Spread the dough over the base and up the edges of your cake tin.

* Use a fork to prick the bottom of the tart.

* Bake in a non-ventilated oven at 180°C for 18 minutes.

* Allow it to cool.

Method

* Using a piping bag, fill the tart with the warm ganache cream.

* Refrigerate until the cream is completely cool.

* Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve.

