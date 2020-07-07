World Chocolate Day 2020: Make this easy, decadent recipe

World Chocolate day 2020: Relish the easy chocolate peanut bar now. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) World Chocolate day 2020: Relish the easy chocolate peanut bar now. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

As the world celebrates chocolate day today, why not add a personalised touch to the celebrations and make a homemade treat. But if you are not in the mood for a chocolate cake, here is an easy chocolate bar recipe with the added crunch of peanuts that would surely satiate your sweet cravings. What more? You can easily gift wrap these bars and present to your loved ones too.

Check out this recipe of Chocolate Peanut Bar featured on chef Sanjeev Kapoor‘s Instagram page.

Ingredients

200g – Milk chocolate

50g – Dark chocolate

½ cup – Roasted peanuts

150g – Caster sugar

½ cup – Fresh cream

1 tbsp – Butter

2 tbsp – Liquid glucose

Method

*Melt both chocolates one by one using the double boiler method.

*Once completely melted, temper at 30-32 degree Celsius. Mix well.

*Pour in plastic trays and gently tap. Let it set for 30 seconds.

*Then pour back in the bowl, leaving only a thin layer of of the chocolate crust on the plastic tray.

*Refrigerate the tray until set.

*Chop roasted peanuts.

*In a pan, add caster sugar and let it melt.

*Then add fresh cream and mix. Add butter and liquid glucose.

*Add chopped peanuts and mix.

*Now put the peanut mixture over the set chocolate base.

*Add in creamy peanut butter with a cone and top it with melted chocolate.

*Even out the plastic tray to get rid of excess chocolate and refrigerate till set.

*Your easy chocolate peanut bar is ready.

Would you like to try?

