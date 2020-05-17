World Baking Day: Try these easy recipes if you are someone who has just started baking

Use these tricks for baking a perfect cake. (Source: File Photo) Use these tricks for baking a perfect cake. (Source: File Photo)

Ever since self-isolation has begun, people are indulging in baking with renewed rigour. For the uninitiated baking might seem like a daunting task but once you get a hang of it, it is difficult to stop. After all, the end results are always so scrumptious and fill your heart with joy because like they say desserts don’t just go in your stomach, they go in your heart.

If you are someone who is still trying their hands at baking, check out these easy recipes below. T

Two-minute choco lava cake in a mug

When you are craving for a dessert at 2 in the night, this easy two-minute recipe will come to your rescue. All you need is a microwave-safe mug. This recipe which will be loved equally by vegetarians because it doesn’t include the use of eggs. Check it out here.

Coffee mug cake

If you are a coffee lover, give your beloved beverage a twist and make a yummy coffee cake. This one barely takes 5 minutes and is super easy to make! All it requires is a microwave-safe mug. Check out the recipe here.

Pizza in a mug

Missing diving into your big slice of yummy cheesy pizza? We miss it too but here’s the catch– you can enjoy your favourite pizza in a mug as well! Here’s a brilliant way to now make pizza in a mug, and trust us, it is yummy! Check out the recipe here.

Healthy choco-oat cookies

If you are looking for healthier options and ensure that your weight is in check, Shilpa Shetty’s recipe will come to your rescue. “It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It’s highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too,” Shilpa wrote in the caption of the video. Want to try your hands at these? Check out the recipe here.

Masaba Gupta’s 3-step chocolate cake

Here’s another quick fix, this one requires chocolates, milk and biscuits. You can make it at home without any fancy ingredients. But make sure you remember these key tips when you are baking. The end result will be a soft sponge chocolate cake but you can add a little filling and decorate it with chocolate ganache that barely takes a few minutes to make. Check out what are the three steps to bake here.

