World Baking Day: Try these easy recipes if you are someone who has just started baking

Ever since self-isolation has begun, people are indulging in baking with renewed rigour. For the uninitiated baking might seem like a daunting task but once you get a hang of it, it is difficult to stop. After all, the end results are always so scrumptious and fill your heart with joy because like they say desserts don’t just go in your stomach, they go in your heart.
If you are someone who is still trying their hands at baking, check out these easy recipes below. T
World Baking Day: Baking essentials for every beginner
Two-minute choco lava cake in a mug
View this post on Instagram
3 ingredients Choco lava oreo mug cake😍 This indulgent oreo choco lava in a Mug is a single-serving of heaven just for you and possibly the best 🤤 If you're a chocoholic like me, you'll definitely like it, Do try at your home and let me know how do you like it 😋
When you are craving for a dessert at 2 in the night, this easy two-minute recipe will come to your rescue. All you need is a microwave-safe mug. This recipe which will be loved equally by vegetarians because it doesn’t include the use of eggs. Check it out here.
Perfect your bake with these simple tips
Coffee mug cake
View this post on Instagram
☕In frame: Chocolate Coffee Mug Cake☕
If you are a coffee lover, give your beloved beverage a twist and make a yummy coffee cake. This one barely takes 5 minutes and is super easy to make! All it requires is a microwave-safe mug. Check out the recipe here.
Bored at home? Learn how to bake a cake in a pan
Pizza in a mug
Missing diving into your big slice of yummy cheesy pizza? We miss it too but here’s the catch– you can enjoy your favourite pizza in a mug as well! Here’s a brilliant way to now make pizza in a mug, and trust us, it is yummy! Check out the recipe here.
Here’s how you can make chocolate mousse cake at home without an oven
Healthy choco-oat cookies
View this post on Instagram
The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them… build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go… presenting the chewy "Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies"😁! It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It's highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this batch🤦🏽♀️) If you'd like to make it at home, here's all the info you'll need: ~ INGREDIENTS: * 1/2cup natural (unsweetened) peanut butter * 1/2cup real maple syrup OR HONEY * 4 tbsp coconut oil (OR 4 tablespoons melted butter) * 1 tsp baking powder * 1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt * 1 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender * 5 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips * 1 tbsp vanilla extract * 2 tbsp coconut sugar * 4 tbsp roasted almonds (ground) * 1 egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent) [I added 2 tbsp of flaxseeds to make it more fibrous] * 2 tbsp of almond milk (to smoothen the texture) INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Preheat the oven to 160° Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don't have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets). 2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup. 3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, & maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter & whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it's incorporated, then whisk in the vanilla, & salt. Switch to a big spoon & stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, & chocolate chips until they are evenly combined. Drop the dough by the tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn't stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets. 4. Bake the cookies for 12-15 mins total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool.
If you are looking for healthier options and ensure that your weight is in check, Shilpa Shetty’s recipe will come to your rescue. “It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It’s highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too,” Shilpa wrote in the caption of the video. Want to try your hands at these? Check out the recipe here.
This two-ingredient chocolate cake tastes delicious, check it out here
Masaba Gupta’s 3-step chocolate cake
Here’s another quick fix, this one requires chocolates, milk and biscuits. You can make it at home without any fancy ingredients. But make sure you remember these key tips when you are baking. The end result will be a soft sponge chocolate cake but you can add a little filling and decorate it with chocolate ganache that barely takes a few minutes to make. Check out what are the three steps to bake here.
Happy eating!
