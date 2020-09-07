Women deserve to cook and eat foods they like: Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta talked about how women tend to focus more on their family's food preferences. (Source: neena_gupta/Instagram)

Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share an important fact about women’s eating habits in India.

In a video the Masaba Masaba actor posted, she talked about how Indian women tend to cook and eat food according to their’s family’s preferences, rarely focussing on their choices. She said, “Khana hum sabko pasand hai, duniya ke har insaan ko. Khana is so important. Par maine notice kiya ke hum auratein na…India mein toh mujhe aise hi pata hai…jo dusro ko pasand hai, bachhon ko, pati ko, mother-in-law ko, father-in-law ko, behen ko, bhai ko, hum wo banate hai aur phir sochte hai ‘chalo hum bhi yehi khaa lenge’. Apni pasand ka bahut kam banate hai (We all like food, everyone in the world. Food is so important. But I have noticed that women…at least that is what I know of India..whatever food other family members like — kids, husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister, brother — we cook that and then think, ‘Let me have this only.’ Women rarely cook the food that they particularly like to eat).”

Reacting to this practise, Neena said, “Maine socha main apni pasand ka khaana banaungi (I have decided to cook and eat what I like). I think we deserve to eat and cook what we like. Sometimes at least.”

Not just this, in fact, women in a lot of Indian households continue to eat last after other family members have eaten. A 2003 paper titled Right to Food in India mentions how the breadwinner gets sufficient food, followed by the children while women “take the remains.”

Watch Neena’s video:

