With a nip in the air, bajra soup makes a comeback in my kitchen

With the change of weather and the festive season around the corner, the wintry sugary stuff is ready to entice you! But hey! Before you head on to the calorie-adding business this year, too, understand there are always healthier ways to stay warm and satiate your cravings. I will make sure I continue to share healthy and easy winter recipes that you can incorporate in your everyday menu.

My online participants often ask me during my one-on-one sessions of five-day millet workshops, how easily and quickly can they bring millets to their everyday menu. And although there are thousands of ideas and almost 100 recipes that I share and demonstrate in the live videos, there are also interesting tips and tricks that we keep posting in the WhatsApp support group. You can reach out to my Instagram profile to know more. With Diwali around the corner, there is so much more on millets coming up on my feed.

This bajra soup, for instance, was born out of those endless questions about winters approaching and the sure chances of picking up sugary delights to satiate food cravings. This is one wholesome and flavourful recipe that would keep you full for long.

And also, with festivals being restricted because of the pandemic, you have things to sort, back to back. To save time, you may want to escape those elaborate meals and wish to cook something quick, nutritious and super-tasty. This millet soup has worked for me as a one-pot meal on many busy evenings. Do try this today and let me know how it turned out for you.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe and health benefits of the bajra carrot soup and make your Sunday truly comforting.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

1 tablespoon cold pressed sesame oil

½ cup bajra flour (homemade pearl millet flour)

10-12 cherry tomatoes

1 medium size carrot (finely chopped)

3 cups water

Rock salt to taste

Pinch of turmeric

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Fresh mint leaves to garnish

Method:

Warm sesame oil over medium heat in a deep pan. Add the bajra flour and roast it till you get the aroma. Add 3 cups water, followed by salt and turmeric. Let it come to a boil. Now add finely-chopped carrots and halved cherry tomatoes. Once it starts to thicken and settle, add some fresh mint leaves. Let it all cook on low flame for 7-8 minutes. Turn the flame off. Right before serving, add black pepper and a few drops of fresh lemon juice in each serving. Garnish with more mint leaves. Always serve hot.

Please note:

It is always recommended to make your own millet flour at home. Instead of mint, you can always add some mixed herbs (crushed) at the time of serving this soup. Instead of pearl millet flour, you can use sorghum flour. You can add veggies of your choice. Those who are not vegan, can use desi cow ghee instead of sesame oil here.

Health benefits of bajra millet flour and carrots

Bajra (Pearl Millet) offers various health benefits and is a good grain to have in your diet. It has high amounts of fiber and aids digestion. It also lowers your bad cholesterol while increasing the good cholesterol in your system and is, therefore, good for your cardiovascular health. It is rich in antioxidants and can prevent the occurrence of cancer, particularly breast cancer. It can help prevent asthma. It is good for your muscular system and is known for its high vitamin B content, which allows it to break down the carbohydrates and fat in your body. Furthermore, it also helps prevent celiac disease.

Carrots are packed with vitamin A and powerful antioxidants that may help protect against certain diseases like prostate and breast cancer.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and as a Millet Coach, she holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

