With Raksha Bandhan almost here, here is an easy-to-make delectable dessert recipe

Most Indian festivals are incomplete without desserts. Regardless of whether or not you have a sweet tooth, you are almost always fed with sweets, because those are the unspoken rules. The festival of Raksha Bandha is an important one wherein the relationship between a brother and sister, or just siblings in general, is celebrated. Gifts are exchanged on this day, along with love, good vibes, and sweets! This year, the festival falls on August 3, and here is a delicious, desi dessert recipe that you can enjoy on the occasion, courtesy of home chef and aspiring food connoisseur Nivedita Gangay.
Read on to understand the step-by-step process of making gulab jamuns at home.
Ingredients
Suji gulab jamuns
1 cup – Suji (semolina)
2 cups – Milk
2 tsp – Ghee
Khoya gulab jamuns
500g – Khoya (also known as mawa)
4 tbsp – Maida
Sugar syrup (same preparation for both)
5 cups – Water
3 cups – Sugar
4-5 – Crushed green cardamoms
10-15 – Strands of saffron
Juice from a half-cut lemon
2 tsp – Rose/kewra water
Directions
To make the syrup
* In a large pot, add water and sugar and set it to medium flame
* Continue stirring till the sugar dissolves completely
* Once dissolved, add the remaining ingredients and continue cooking for another 5 minutes
* Turn off the flame, cover the pot and let the syrup rest
* It should ideally have a thin, runny texture
To make suji gulab jamuns
* In a pan, heat the ghee until it melts
* Add milk and heat it further. Do not boil
* Add semolina to the milk while stirring continuously
* Continue stirring on low flame till it assumes a khoya-like texture (slightly dry and lumpy)
* Transfer the mix to a plate. Let it cool down slightly, after which you can knead it while it is still warm, for another 5 minutes. Make sure it turns into a soft dough
* Form small balls using your palm; ensure there are no cracks on the surface
To make mawa gulab jamuns
* Knead the khoya (mawa) for 1 minute, and then add the maida
* Continue kneading for 5 more minutes, till the maida has been completely mixed
* Once you get a soft dough, make small balls using your palms
* Make sure there are no cracks on the surface
The final process: frying and soaking
* Fry them on medium heat while flipping sides till they turn golden on each side
* Heat the sugar syrup slightly and transfer the fried gulab jamuns once they have cooled
* Let them get soaked in the syrup for at least 2 hours before serving
Your dish is now ready to be served to the entire family. Happy Raksha Bandhan in advance!
