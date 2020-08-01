With Raksha Bandhan almost here, here is an easy-to-make delectable dessert recipe

Try out this easy recipe and make your Raksha Bandhan even more special. (Picture courtesy: Home Chef Nivedita Gangay) Try out this easy recipe and make your Raksha Bandhan even more special. (Picture courtesy: Home Chef Nivedita Gangay)

Most Indian festivals are incomplete without desserts. Regardless of whether or not you have a sweet tooth, you are almost always fed with sweets, because those are the unspoken rules. The festival of Raksha Bandha is an important one wherein the relationship between a brother and sister, or just siblings in general, is celebrated. Gifts are exchanged on this day, along with love, good vibes, and sweets! This year, the festival falls on August 3, and here is a delicious, desi dessert recipe that you can enjoy on the occasion, courtesy of home chef and aspiring food connoisseur Nivedita Gangay.

Read on to understand the step-by-step process of making gulab jamuns at home.

Ingredients

Suji gulab jamuns

1 cup – Suji (semolina)

2 cups – Milk

2 tsp – Ghee

Khoya gulab jamuns

500g – Khoya (also known as mawa)

4 tbsp – Maida

Sugar syrup (same preparation for both)

5 cups – Water

3 cups – Sugar

4-5 – Crushed green cardamoms

10-15 – Strands of saffron

Juice from a half-cut lemon

2 tsp – Rose/kewra water

Directions

To make the syrup

* In a large pot, add water and sugar and set it to medium flame

* Continue stirring till the sugar dissolves completely

* Once dissolved, add the remaining ingredients and continue cooking for another 5 minutes

* Turn off the flame, cover the pot and let the syrup rest

* It should ideally have a thin, runny texture

To make suji gulab jamuns

* In a pan, heat the ghee until it melts

* Add milk and heat it further. Do not boil

* Add semolina to the milk while stirring continuously

* Continue stirring on low flame till it assumes a khoya-like texture (slightly dry and lumpy)

* Transfer the mix to a plate. Let it cool down slightly, after which you can knead it while it is still warm, for another 5 minutes. Make sure it turns into a soft dough

* Form small balls using your palm; ensure there are no cracks on the surface

ALSO READ | Teatime snack: Celebrate monsoon with this easy aloo pakora recipe

To make mawa gulab jamuns

* Knead the khoya (mawa) for 1 minute, and then add the maida

* Continue kneading for 5 more minutes, till the maida has been completely mixed

* Once you get a soft dough, make small balls using your palms

* Make sure there are no cracks on the surface

The final process: frying and soaking

* Fry them on medium heat while flipping sides till they turn golden on each side

* Heat the sugar syrup slightly and transfer the fried gulab jamuns once they have cooled

* Let them get soaked in the syrup for at least 2 hours before serving

Your dish is now ready to be served to the entire family. Happy Raksha Bandhan in advance!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd