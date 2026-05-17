‘With my mom’: Vikas Khanna opens up about his last meal and the comfort of methi aloo

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Michelin-star chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna — who recently made TIME Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world — shared some of the best places and dishes in India that have shaped his culinary journey.
In a conversation with Culinary Culture Reco, Khanna named several food destinations in India that he believes every food enthusiast should experience at least once. Among them were Sasuma in Surat and two iconic food hubs in Indore: Sarafa Bazaar and Chappan Dukan. He also emphasised that Indore has a food scene that remains widely underestimated despite its rich culinary heritage.
Khanna further pointed to the dosa as one Indian dish that New York has embraced, but still does not fully understand. When asked about the best dish he has created, Khanna chose Dahi Ke Kebab, a popular appetiser in North India and a wedding staple, for its delicate texture and balance of flavours.
When asked about his New York restaurant, Bungalow, he shared that for him, it means “promise” to him.
Among the places he visits quietly, away from social media, Khanna mentioned Veselka, a well-known Ukrainian restaurant in New York’s East Village. He also named Russ & Daughters among his go-to dining spots in the city.
Khanna also said one chef in India he deeply respects is Sanjeev Kapoor. When homesick, he turns to a simple plate of methi aloo, a dish that reminds him of home. Asked about his last meal, the chef answered, “with my mom.”
Reflecting on Indian cuisine as a whole, Khanna said that what sets India apart from other food cultures is its extraordinary hospitality. “I have never witnessed any country with this level of hospitality,” he said.
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Chef Gautam Kapoor, a consultant chef with 30 years of experience, revealed the specific ingredients or spice blends unique to Indore that people don’t talk about enough. “Indore offers a hidden treasure known as Jeeravan Masala—a fantastic, slightly bolder version of a seasoning sprinkle,” he said.
Explaining the difference between a regular Chaat Masala and Jeeravan Masala, Chef Kapoor said, “While Chaat Masala relies heavily on Amchoor (dried mango powder) and black salt for its tanginess, Jeeravan Masala offers a more complex profile. It provides a unique combination of flavours, blending the tang of Chaat Masala with the warmth of Garam Masala, roasted cumin, and a hint of clove.”
“The incorporation of these diverse spices creates a deep, multi-layered taste that makes Jeeravan incredibly interesting. It is this specific balance that gives Indori cuisine its signature kick,” he added.