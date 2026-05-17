‘With my mom’: Vikas Khanna opens up about his last meal and the comfort of methi aloo

Michelin-star chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna — who recently made TIME Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world — shared some of the best places and dishes in India that have shaped his culinary journey.

In a conversation with Culinary Culture Reco, Khanna named several food destinations in India that he believes every food enthusiast should experience at least once. Among them were Sasuma in Surat and two iconic food hubs in Indore: Sarafa Bazaar and Chappan Dukan. He also emphasised that Indore has a food scene that remains widely underestimated despite its rich culinary heritage.

Khanna further pointed to the dosa as one Indian dish that New York has embraced, but still does not fully understand. When asked about the best dish he has created, Khanna chose Dahi Ke Kebab, a popular appetiser in North India and a wedding staple, for its delicate texture and balance of flavours.