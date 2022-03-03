Breakfast special: Start your day with this delicious paratha (recipe inside)

Breakfast is considered one of the most important meals of the day. As such, it is advisable to have a healthy meal every morning. So, how about kick-starting the day with one of the most popular breakfast options in the country — stuffed parathas.

Made with vegetables such as radish, cauliflower, green peas, spinach, bathua etc, stuffed parathas are then roasted with plenty of ghee till they reach their signature crispness on the outside and soft on the inside texture.

As such, when Chef Saransh Goila took to Instagram to share what his breakfast looked like, we just could not help but crave for ‘mooli ke parathe’ or flatbread stuffed with radish. Take a look at the chef’s perfectly made parathas below:

Radishes or mooli feature in many dishes across India during the winter season. A white root vegetable with a sharp taste and crunchy texture, radishes contain essential vitamins such as C, B6, and also calcium, according to WebMD. They are also low on carbohydrates and hence, a good option for those who are monitoring their sugar or carbohydrate intake.

As such, to make this at home by yourself, try this delicious recipe from Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Take a look at the video here:

Detailed recipe and ingredients for Mooli ke paranthe, according to Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s YouTube channel:

Ingredients

1 large white radish with the greens

1½ cups whole wheat flour + for dusting

Salt to taste

3 tsps ghee + for drizzling

2-3 green chillies, chopped

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 small onion, chopped

½ tsp dry mango powder

A pinch of carom seeds (ajwain)

Yoghurt to serve

Method

*Trim the top of the white radish and finely chop the leaves. Peel and grate the radish in a bowl. Sprinkle salt and mix well and set aside for 5-10 minutes.

*Take whole wheat flour in a large bowl, add salt, 2 tsps ghee and ½ cup water and knead to a soft dough. Add remaining ghee and knead again, cover and set aside for 10-15 minutes.

*Squeeze out the excess water from the grated radish using a muslin cloth and transfer into a bowl. Add green chillies, red chilli powder, chopped radish leaves and onion and mix well.

*Add dry mango powder and mix. Sprinkle carom seeds, mix and set aside.

*Divide the dough into equal portions and shape each portion into a ball. Stuff each ball with a portion of the radish mixture. Dust with flour and roll into a paratha.

*Heat a non-stick tawa, place the paratha, cook for 1-2 minutes on each sides, applying ghee as needed.

*Transfer the parathas onto a serving plate, drizzle ghee and serve hot with yoghurt.

