From brownies to rum cake recipes: Try these decadent desserts this winter

Indulging in warm and decadent desserts in winters with a cup of piping hot coffee or chai on the side feels nothing short of heavenly. Maybe for the same reason, this holiday season is famous for sweet treats — right from Christmas plum cakes and ginger cookies to rum chocolate cakes.

Whether you are in the mood for holiday treats, or just want a mouthful of decadence to help you tide over the gloomy, dark afternoons, we bring to you some of these gorgeous winter dessert recipes. Talk about soul foods!

The Great Indian Bake by Beer Bahadur

Ingredients

4 — Eggs

2 cups — Flour

1 cup — Milk

Base — Good day biscuit

5 slices — Mascarpone cheese

4 — Rasgulla

4tsp — Sugar

Method

* Whisk egg white.

* Mix flour with milk, sugar, cheese and egg yolk.

* Take butter paper and place the biscuits on it. Pour this mixture above the biscuit and then place the rasgullas.

* Serve fresh.

New York Slice Cake by Kiskey Whiskey

Ingredients

3tsp — Melted butter

1/4 cup — All-purpose flour

1 cup — Sour cream

1tsp — Vanilla extract

4 packets — Cream cheese

1 1/2 cups — White sugar

2/3 cup — Milk

4 — Eggs

1tsp — Finely grated lemon zest

1tsp — Finely grated orange zest

Method

* Preheat oven to 175 degrees C. Lightly grease the bottom and sides of the pan. Press butter into the bottom and about 1/2-inch up the sides of the pan.

* Whisk flour, sour cream, and vanilla extract in a bowl. Set aside.

* Stir cream cheese and sugar with a wooden spoon in a large bowl until evenly incorporated, for 3 to 5

minutes.

* Pour milk into cream cheese mixture and whisk until just combined. Whisk in eggs, one at a time, stirring well after each addition.

* Stir in lemon zest, orange zest, and sour cream mixture; whisk until just incorporated. Pour mixture into prepared pan.

* Bake in the preheated oven until the edges have nicely puffed and the surface of the cheesecake is firm

except for a small spot in the centre that will jiggle when the pan is gently shaken, after about an hour.

* When the cheesecake is done, turn off the oven and let it cool in the oven for 3 to 4 hours. This prevents

any cracks from forming on the top of the cheesecake.

Chocolate Brownies by Time Machine

Ingredients

1/2 cup and 2tsp — Salted butter, melted

1 cup — Granulated sugar

2 — Large eggs

2tsp — Vanilla extract

1/2 cup — Melted milk chocolate chips

3/4 cup — All-purpose flour

1/4 cup — Unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2tsp — Salt

1 cup — Milk chocolate chips

Method

* Preheat oven to 170 degrees C. Pour melted butter into a large mixing bowl. Whisk in sugar by hand until smooth, for 30 seconds.

* Add in eggs and vanilla extract. Whisk for a minute. Add melted chocolate until combined and smooth.

* Use a rubber spatula to stir in flour, cocoa powder, and salt until just combined. Stir in whole chocolate

chips.

* Pour into prepared pan and smooth out.

* Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Let it cool in the pan for 30 minutes before slicing.

Rum Cake by Chef Simran Kochar Dhingra, Twist

Ingredients

To Soak

1/2 cup — Rum

1 cup — Dry fruits and nuts (combination of raisin, dark raisin, seedless dates, almonds, cashewnuts and walnut)

1 tsp — Orange zest

For the Cake Batter



1 cup — Maida (all-purpose flour)

2 — Large eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup — Brown sugar

1tsp — Honey

1tsp — Baking powder

1/2tsp — Salt

1/2tsp — Cinnamon powder

1/4 cup — Olive oil/vegetable oil/canola oil (or) 6 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2tsp — Nutmeg powder

Method



For Soaking



* Finely chop all the dry fruits and nuts and mix with orange zest. Take a jar or wide glass bowl. Combine rum and fruits and nuts mixture. Cover it well to use it the next day.

* Whisk brown sugar and honey using hand whisk or electric beater till smooth. Add one egg at a time and whisk it again. Now, add the vegetable/olive oil and beat it.

* Sieve maida, salt, baking powder, nutmeg powder and cinnamon powder. Add the flour mixture to the wet mixture slowly and combine well.

* Finally add soaked fruits and nuts.

* Preheat oven to 180 degrees C for 10 minutes. Pour the batter into the greased cake tin and bake for 30-40 minutes. Take out the cake from oven, let it cool and serve.