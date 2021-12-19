Winter wedding: Few dos and don’ts to help you choose from a buffet

Winters are synonymous with weddings and festivities — complete with rich food, beverages and the ever-popular buffets. As such, it may get a little confusing as to what to eat and what to skip.

Keeping the festive season in mind, Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Nitika Kohli took to Instagram to address these concerns and share a few tips and tricks as to how you can enjoy at weddings and not wake up the next morning with acidity or an upset stomach.

Take a look:

Dr Kohli captioned the post, ”We know, how a buffet at a wedding can be tempting for both eyes and tongue. But knowing what to eat and what to skip is also equally important. Start insulating these small food dos and don’ts in your life and weddings will be a happy occasion for your gut as well!! We wish you all a very happy wedding season! We hope every house is filled with joy and prosperity.”

The Ayurvedic expert mentioned a few tips to help you choose better food at a wedding buffet. Read on:

*Don’t mix different food groups together at a wedding. While it seems like a never-ending plate of food, portion control is key.

*Don’t mix sour food groups like chaat with dairy products and desserts. It may lead to indigestion and an unpleasant experience overall.

*Don’t eat rich gravies with protein-heavy dishes such as dal. Eating shahi-paneer with a helping of dal is not a good choice for wedding buffets, said Dr Kohli.

The doctor also mentioned that often patients complain about eating patterns and how they habitually make them feel unwell. She has received complaints from people who recently moved locations and are finding health drawbacks from eating food that previously didn’t cause them any issues.

She clarified: ”It may be possible that certain foods or food combinations that previously worked for you, may not anymore. Listen to your body as it’s constantly adapting and implement those changes in your life.”

