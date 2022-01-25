Try this delicious laddoo for stronger bones, healthy skin and hair (recipe inside)

Winter is all about consuming foods that not only help keep the body warm, but are also extremely nourishing. While you may have tried winter special teas, have you ever tried laddoos for health?

Yes, you read that right! Fitness trainer Juhi Kapoor calls ’til ke laddoo’ or sesame laddoos as superfood for winter.

“Your winter superfood for healthy hair and skin, stronger bones! Til ke laddoo is the most delicious,” said Kapoor

However, she suggested that:

*Don’t eat with meals – lunch/breakfast/dinner.

*Eat it as a midmeal (a meal in itself).

*Don’t over eat it – it is calorie-rich, so stick to 1-2 laddoos only.

*Must eat if you have vitamin D deficiency, B12 deficiency, and poor calcium levels.

*Great for pregnant women, kids, and senior citizens.

*Eat only in winter season or cold region. Best to avoid during summers.

*Preferably make at home – using jaggery and sesame, ghee, peanuts.

*The ones you get in market contain artificial flavours/liquid glucose etc.

In another Instagram post, Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar also shared how coconut jaggery laddoos help “keep sweet cravings at bay during winter”.

“They are best for anybody who has thyroid, low haemoglobin (anemia), hormonal imbalance, sweet cravings, excessive appetite and also for everybody who has got a sweet tooth,” she said.

As per Dr Bhavsar, coconut is rich in fibre, protein, and cooling in nature while jaggery is iron rich and warming which makes it a wonderful food for winter. “These laddoos are healthy and even kids will love it. You can add dry fruits for more nutrition. For winters, I suggest adding sesame seeds to it,” she said while sharing the recipe.

Ingredients

1 – Grated coconut

150g – Grated jaggery/organic jaggery powder

20g – Sesame Seeds

1tsp – Cow ghee

Method

*Heat the cooking vessel, add grated coconut and let it dry roast for five minutes. Remove.

*In the same pan, add one teaspoon of cow ghee and grated jaggery each. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes on medium flame.

*Add grated jaggery and cook until it turns golden brown, and moisture has completely evaporated. The mixture should be thick. Now add sesame seeds to the mixture.

*Cool the coconut jaggery mixture. Apply some ghee to your palms, take some coconut jaggery mixture and prepare small balls.

*Repeat for remaining coconut jaggery mixture.

