Healthy eating: Find out how you can add Romanesco broccoli to your plate

This is the perfect time to experiment with a variety of fresh produce. From fruits to vegetables, try making everything from roasts, stir-fries and curries and share the deliciousness with friends and family.

If you’re on the lookout for a healthy addition to your dinner table, we have a suggestion: Romanesco broccoli. Chef Vicky Ratnani took to Instagram to share many ways in which this versatile vegetable can be used. Take a look here:

The humble green, also known as “Roman cauliflower, broccolo romanesco, romanesque cauliflower or simply romanesco, is an edible flower bud of the species Brassica oleracea.” Explaining the origin of this power packed vegetable, the chef said, “First documented in Italy in the 16th century, it is chartreuse in color, and has a form naturally approximating a fractal.”

This vegetable can be compared to a traditional cauliflower in terms of taste. However, it has a firmer texture and delicate nutty flavour.

To replicate the taste, the chef suggested that you imagine the combination of cauliflowers together with walnuts: a balance of smooth, nutty taste. “Think cauliflower and walnuts or chestnuts together.”

Romanesco is a rich source of vitamin C, vitamin K, dietary fiber, and carotenoids which will make sure that it’s a healthy addition to your diet. This vegetable is to be enjoyed during the cooler months as a “veggie side dish for any roasted or grilled meat and poultry main course”.

Due to the delicate taste of the Romanesco, it’s important that you cook it gently to retain maximum flavour. The use of freshly cracked black pepper and a dash of lemon is recommended to amp up the taste of Romanesco. The chef simply cooks it and flavours it with “just a little garlic, chillies, pepper, and lemon.”

The addition of Romanesco could be a game-changer. Rich in essential vitamins and dietary fibre, roast it, bake it, fry it, let us know how you liked it!

