Try this winter special ‘paneer stuffed ragi paratha’ (recipe inside)

Winter is the ideal time to have parathas. Imagine the crispy exterior and the soft interior stuffed with your favourite ingredient and served with a dollop of butter! Yummy, right? You can eat all the delicious food that you want, but remember that it does not have to be at the cost of health.

Ragi paratha stuffed with paneer is a hearty twist to the classic paneer paratha, says nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. According to her, it can be served as a high protein breakfast or consumed during lunch.

ALSO READ | Bring in spicy and minty twist to your regular mayonnaise with these easy recipes

“Ragi is a healthy food, a whole grain that is gluten-free. It is filled with calcium, good carbs, amino acids and vitamin D. Paneer — also known as ‘Indian cheese’ — is quite high in nutritional value. It is a good source of calcium and protein and is great for overall health and well-being,” she says, adding that the recipe can be cooked with Oleev olive pomace oil, which has “80 per cent monounsaturated fats (MUFA) that can help manage cholesterol levels”.

The oil is “perfect for Indian cooking, including parathas, because of its high smoke point. It has the added goodness of vitamin K and vitamin E, both essential for optimum body functioning”, the expert says.

Ingredients

For ragi dough

– 30 grams ragi flour (finger millet/nagli)

– 30 grams whole wheat flour

– 1 teaspoon Oleev olive pomace oil

– Salt as per taste

For paneer stuffing

– 30 grams paneer, grated

– 1 green chilli, finely chopped

– Few mint leaves (pudina), finely chopped

– ¼ teaspoon cumin powder (jeera)

– Salt as per taste

For cooking

– 1.5 teaspoon of Oleev olive pomace oil

– Calories – 202 kcal

– Protein – 6.2 grams

– Carbs – 24.8 grams

– Fats – 8.7 grams

Method

1. Start with kneading the dough by mixing ragi and wheat flour. Knead paratha dough for a couple of minutes until it gets smooth and elastic.

2. Next, add a teaspoon of oil to coat the dough and knead a little more.

3. Cover the ragi paratha dough and allow it to rest until you get the filling ready.

4. The next step is to make the paneer filling. In a mixing bowl, combine the grated paneer, green chillies, mint leaves, salt, cumin powder and mix all the ingredients well.

5. Divide into equal portions.

6. Finally, stuff the filling into the ragi paratha dough.

7. Dust the ragi paratha dough in flour, flatten it with your finger and place it on a flat surface. Roll it out thin.

8. Take a portion of paneer filling and place it in the centre. Next, gather the sides of the paratha dough and bring all the sides together.

9. Remove the excess dough which popped out when you brought it together. Press the filled ragi paneer paratha dough down.

10. Dust the filled dough with some flour and roll it gently until you get desired thickness and proceed in a similar way with the remaining portions of paratha dough and filling.

11. Preheat the skillet on medium heat and grease it with a little oil.

12. Place the filled ragi paneer paratha. Allow it to cook on medium heat for 30 to 45 seconds and flip over.

13. Spread a little oil over the paratha and keep pressing the ragi paneer stuffed parathas to cook it evenly from every side.

14. Do the flipping for a couple of times until both sides get cooked properly.

15. Once cooked, transfer it to a plate. Serve hot.

The classic way to have it is with some yoghurt and achaar; would you like to try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!