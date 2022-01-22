Winter special: Add flavour to your meals with this healthy turmeric and ginger pickle (recipe inside)

Pickles are a staple in every Indian household and can be added to any basic meal to instantly elevate its taste. The humble ‘achaar’, not only adds a tart taste to food but is also filled with health benefits such as vitamin K, vitamin A and probiotic bacteria, depending upon the ingredients used and the amount of time it was left alone.

While winters signal the onslaught of a variety of local and regional produce, ingredients such as fresh ginger and turmeric steal the show. As such, food enthusiast and Chef Keertida Phadke, took to Instagram to share an easy-to-make, healthy recipe for an instant pickle. Take a look here:

Fortified with the goodness of fresh ginger, turmeric and peppercorns, the recipe is “anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting.”

Take a look at how you can make it below:

Ingredients

*Fresh orange turmeric

*Fragrant ‘mango’ turmeric

*Fresh peppercorns

*Ginger

*Lemon

*Salt

Method

Cut the orange turmeric and ginger into thin strips Add the freshly cut turmeric, ginger and peppercorns to an airtight glass jar Add salt to the mix and give it a stir Squeeze a good amount of lemon juice on the mixture and stir Shake the jar so that the ingredients can mix well and is coated with the lemon juice

And voila! Your instant pickle or relish is ready to grace your meals. Keertida added a useful note at the end of the recipe. She said, “I like to submerge the pickle in lime juice, which I then use in salad dressings.”

This pickle or relish can be stored for up to 2 weeks, in a clean sterilized jar.

